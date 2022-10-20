ALBURNETT
9-13 TRC Pool Play at Springville
The Pirate volleyball team traveled to Springville Thursday for the TRC pool play for a chance to play on Saturday at Central City. Unfortunately, they were unable to get through the pool play finishing in third place with the top two only moving on.
They could not have opened play against a tougher team, when they faced the No. 1 Class 1A ranked team from Springville losing in two sets (5-21, 5-21).
Ally Olmstead led the Pirates with two kills and one block and one dig.
In their second match they faced another familiar foe in the Lynx from Troy Mills, North Linn falling in two sets 10-21, 8-21. Olmstead was again the Pirates bright spot with two kills.
“We played well and started off strong. Our backline continued its high level of play and Mirandah Lawrence, Ava Armon, Breanne Balderston made many hustle plays and digs,” Head Coach Chaddwick Plotz said, “Our passing and setting was good, but we were not getting any kills.”
In the Pirates final match of the day things started coming together and they played as a team with everyone hustling to the ball, extra effort plays and the ladies hitting the court for balls, but were unable to take the match losing in three sets (19-21, 10-21, 19-17).
“Ava, Mirandah, Breanne and Peyton Scott were all over, and the setters of Savannah Caves and Cutter Shefelbine made smart decisions and moved the ball around,” Plotz said, “I was very proud of our last game of the set.”
“We were down multiple times, but the ladies really had it in their mind they were not going to lose the game. They kept fighting and it had been a long time since I have seen them raise their game not only physically, but mentally,” said Plotz.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
9-13 Wamac tournament at Mount Vernon
The Stormin’ Pointers went 0-2 at the conference meet held at Mount Vernon with losses to West Delaware (19-25, 21-25) and to the Benton Bobcats 0-2 (16-25, 19-25). Mount Vernon won the conference title.
No stats were available in time for production.
CENTRAL CITY
9-13 TRC Pool Play at Edgewood-Colesburg
The Wildcats went 2-1 on the day which qualified them to continue onto the conference tournament which they hosted on Saturday. They were unable to find their mojo on Saturday losing to both North Cedar (19-25, 185-25) and to Prince of Peace in two sets (17-21, 19-21).
In their first match at Ed-Co they faced East Buchanan winning in two sets (21-13, 21-10). The Wildcats started off slow in the first set but were able to find a way to win. In set two, they played much better as a team getting out to a big lead and never looked back.
Junior Belle Whitson who has been dealing with health issues was back, but not at full strength leading the team in assists with 16. Junior Coletta Wade added three and senior Ali Fritcher had one assist.
The Wildcats had 10 kills on the night led by Wade with nine, Junior Bailee Weber had five and both Fritcher and Whitson had three. Ellis led the team with two aces.
Defensively Central City was led by Whitson and senior Cami Ellis with 10 digs, Fritcher added five, Wade and Weber with three. Freshmen Avery Wise and Macie Lupkes along with junior Lexi Hennick each had one.
In match two they faced Maquoketa Valley but their energy level was just not there, losing in three sets (14-21, 21-11, 13-15).
“Our energy was not the best in this match, and our setter was battling an injury all night that really started to cause her issues,” assistant coach Randy Clark said, “We never really gained any momentum in the 1st set and they took it pretty easily.”
In set two the Wildcats had some fire and played a lot better controlling it from start to finish. The third set was back and forth the entire time, but they started to falter towards the end.
“We made a good effort at the end of this set to get the win, but too many unforced errors on our side of the net was too much to overcome,” said Clark.
Before the match started against Ed-Co, the coaching staff confirmed with the AD what the tie breaker rules were, so they knew they had to win in two sets to make it to Saturday. Winning 2-1 was not going to guarantee them a trip to the champ bracket, so they knew what the task was in front of them. Winning in two sets is what they did, winning 21-18 and 21-19.
“The girls played extremely hard, we adjusted to Belle’s injury by working together extremely well, and we cleaned up all the errors that plagued us in the MV match,” Randy Clark said, “Neither team pulled away in this match as we were within 1-2 points the entire time. At the end of each set, we just made a couple more plays and let them commit a couple more errors to get the 2-0 win we needed to play on Saturday.”
NORTH LINN
9-13 TRC Pool Play at Springville
The Lynx started TRC pool play Thursday at Springville coming away with a 2-1 record which advanced them to the conference tournament Saturday at Central City with wins over Starmont and Alburnett, before losing to Springville in their third match.
“Tonight, our team really came together and played some good volleyball,” Head Coach Jennifer McNeill said, “We came focused and ready to go from the start. “We took care of Starmont and Alburnett in our first two matches and we also played well against Springville despite getting the loss. We are excited to take this momentum into post-season play.”
In their opening match against the Stars from Starmont they took the match in two sets (21-18-21-8). Senior Addison Cira led the team in assists with 13 and also with aces with three. Senior Evalyn Robinson contributed with a team high 11 digs.
Also getting aces were junior Skylar Benesh, senior Caitlin Benesh and sophomore Allie Haughenbury with one each.
In their second match of the night, they faced Alburnett winning easily in two sets (21-10, 21-8). Cira once again led the team with all 12 of their assists. She also led with two aces. Robinson and Skylar Benesh each had one.
Defensively, Caitlin Benesh led with seven digs. Robinson had six, while Skylar Benesh and Haughenbury each had four. Cira and sophomore Teagan Liebe each had two.
In the championship match they faced the host team and the No. 1 ranked Orioles from Springville falling in two sets (16-21, 12-21). With their second-place finish they moved onto tournament play on Saturday at Central City.
9-15 TRC conference tournament at Central City
On Saturday the Lynx competed in the conference meet at Central City but were unable to find a win losing to both Cal-Wheatland, and eventual conference champions from Lisbon who beat Springville for the title.
In round one, they started off playing very well against Lisbon. The Lynx were aggressive on both sides of the net and stuck with the Lions until the very end but fell in two sets 18-25 and 11-25)
The match was close to begin with both teams playing well with the Lynx taking a 9-8 lead, but Lisbon answered the Lynx run taking the next four points and 13-9 lead catching the Lynx out of position for easy points and eventually took the set 25-18.
Set two Lisbon flexed their muscles taking the set easily 25-11. North Linn played well for the first half of the set keeping the match close at 7-10 but from that point on the Lisbon hitters were able to execute finding open spots in the Lynx defense.
“We started out the morning strong against a very good Lisbon team, but as the match progressed, we lost focus and started making costly errors which resulted in a loss.” said McNeill
Their consolation match against Cal-Wheat was back and forth but fell to the Trojans in three sets (21-18, 13-21, 17-19).
Match leaders for the Lynx were Cira with 23 assists, Robinson led with 15 of the team’s 40 digs. Haughenbury led the team with two aces.
“We did some really good things but also had a lot of mental mistakes. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the job done which resulted in another loss. We look to fix the little things as we head into post-season play on Monday.” said McNeill.