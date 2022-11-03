CENTER POINT-URBANA
10-25 vs Union — Class 3A Region 4 Championship
After last week’s semi-final win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL, the 18-17 Stormin’ Pointers knew they would face a familiar foe on the road in the 41-8 Knights from Union.
The teams met in late September at the Monticello tournament. After CPU won the morning pool play match 2-0, Union came back to beat them in the finals 0-2. So, going into Tuesday’s region championship game everyone knew it was going to be a battle, and it was.
Head Coach Michelle Halac said, “Union is a good team with some strong offensive threats. Our girls were up to the challenge and we got a lot of touches, blocks and digs that were big in some key moments. We wanted to serve and make them move as much as possible to try and keep them scrambling and out of system.”
Unfortunately for CPU, Union was able to make more plays when needed winning 3-1 advancing them into the 2022 state tournament winning 16-25, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25.
Union opened up the championship match with a 25-16 first set win. CPU answered the call in the second set battling to a 25-22 win.
“The first set we made quite a few serving errors which really ended up being the point difference,” Halac said. “In the second set our girls came out with confidence in what we could do and the determination to show that…and they did it!”
Set three opened with Union getting out to an early 7-3 lead before CPU battled back taking it to 6-9 after a beautiful hit from sophomore Addy Tupa off the rafters.
This was the spark the team needed, and with momentum they continued to move the ball around well and play stout defensively. Spark two came from an ace by Tupa which tied the score at 9-9. They also picked up on one other key factor, serving at Klima way paying off, making it more difficult for her to get into a good offensive position.
The teams traded points before a couple Union miscues put CPU up 13-11. A combo block from sophomore Sydney Maue and senior Allison Pollock on Klima gave CPU a 14-11 lead. CPU’s deep hits were scoring.
Maue’s and Tupa’s playing continued to be outstanding. A cross court hit from Sydney was followed by a kill giving CPU a 17-13 lead.
As good teams do though, Union battled back tying it at 17-17. Following the CPU timeout, the Pointers started missing their spots while Union found the open areas taking a 21-18 lead resulting in CPU second timeout.
The teams battled the remainder of the set with Union finding a way to make a few better plays winning 25-22.
“There were so many great volleys throughout the match and many that our girls found a way to execute and win during the long battle of the rally,” Halac said. “Mistakes are going to happen and despite a few times where we weren’t able to execute as we had hoped, what never falters with this team is their ability to battle through any situation.”
Opening the fourth set CPU struggled to get anything going its way getting down early 2-7. Coach Halac called a timeout in hopes to stop the bleeding, but Union kept the pressure on getting up to a 3-12 lead before junior Paige Foltz found an opening in the Union defense for a pretty tip over.
“These girls have been amazing all season about competing for every single point and every single set, no matter what happened the point or set before. We couldn’t be prouder of them for how they fought all night long,” Halac said. “Our girls did a great job of focusing on their serves and coming back to execute with them in so many ways throughout the night (especially after some of the errors we had in set 1).”
This year’s girls’ team is proof that if you stick together and learn how to play as a team, good things will happen. You might not always win, but if you continue to play together it will pay off. They played some of their best volleyball in the final two weeks of the season.
CPU will say goodbye to its three outstanding seniors, Olivia Raue, Lauren Langridge and Taylor Luscomb. All three young ladies have made an ever-lasting success on this team. And because of this a very young Stormin’ Pointer team will be ready next season to make another run at State.
“All I can say about tonight is, what an amazing atmosphere to play in. It was absolutely electric there. We cannot thank our students and community enough for all their amazing support that night and the whole season!
I also wanted to make a special note about our amazing bench! The energy and positivity they brought, the way they always had some helpful advice for teammates, and the pure excitement they showed was absolutely awesome!
We have four amazing seniors who will all be greatly missed! They all were leaders for our team in their own way and we cannot thank them enough for their roles in our great season.”
CENTRAL CITY
10-24 at Springville – Class 1A Region 7 Semifinals
The Wildcats season came to an end Monday night in Springville after they fell to the Orioles 3-0 (23-25, 12-25, 19-25)
Central City came into the match knowing they would have to play its best game of the season if they wanted to upset the No. 1 ranked Springville Orioles on their home court. In two of the three sets that is exactly what they did.
Central City came out hot in game one getting up to an early 5-2 lead courtesy of an Ali Fritcher dink over the net, followed by an Ava Warrington block and ace from Fritcher.
Central City’s serve game was on point along with its front-line play when they were able to hit from the edges avoiding Springville front three. They continued playing well on both ends but Springville found a way to scratch back tying the score at 13-13.
“I thought we played really well in the first set, but got caught flat footed a few times and Springville took advantage.
We could have won that set if we had fewer errors,” Assistant coach Randy Clark said. “We hit from the edges we really executed, but it seemed we hit too many times from the center which is not easy to score on Jacobi.”
Set two was one the Wildcats would like to erase from their memory. After going toe to toe with the Orioles to start the set, Springville went on a roll and never looked back taking set two 25-12.
Central City found its energy and passion in set three, playing once again like the team we know they are. A Bailee Weber cross court hit put the Wildcats up early 2-1, A Cami Ellis ace tied it at 7-7. Springville went on a mini run before an ace by junior Coletta Wade made the score 8-10.
Springville went on another mini run outscoring Central City 6-2 to take a 16-10 lead resulting in a much-needed timeout from coach Clark.
Springville added two quick points following the timeout. A Wade block at 12-19, and a miss hit from Springville was followed by an ace from junior Belle Whitson making the score 14-19.
The teams battled for the next few points, but Springville was able to find a few easy points catching Central City out of position increasing its lead to 14-22.
“Set three we played excellently I thought. We found our fire in the third set finally towards the end, but we had dug too much of a hole to get out of Cami with some good serving, as did others, and Wade coming up big when needed,” Clark said. “We did a nice job serving all night too I thought. I am very proud of how this team played tonight.”
“The girls fought hard and we’re proud of the effort they gave overall. The experience we have coming back season will learn from this, and we’ll be better because of it.”
Game Stats: assists – Belle Whitson 32, Ali Fritcher one; kills – Ali Fritcher, Coletta Wade 11, Baile Weber 10, Macie Lupkes one; aces – Cami Ellis two, Bailee Weber, Ali Fritcher, Coletta Wade, Belle Whitson one; digs – Bailee Weber 12, Cami Ellis 11, Belle Whitson seven, Coletta Wade six, Ali Fritcher three, Avery Wise two.