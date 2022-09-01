The 2022 volleyball season is underway, and all four of our area schools saw some action this week.
ALBURNETTThe Pirates had a rough opening week. They opened their season on the road on August 23 at the Lisbon varsity tournament which included six teams.
In game one they played the Tigers from Tipton losing in two sets 25-11, 25-9. The offense struggled finding any momentum in this match. They were led by junior Peyton Scott and Savannah Caves, each with one assist. Junior Ally Olmstead recorded a kill. Defensively, Alicia Heft (Jr.) and Alivia Miller (sr.) had a block.
In game two they faced off against the lions from Lisbon, but were unable to pick up a set win losing in two sets 25-7, 25-9. Miller recorded the lone Pirate assist. She also had one kill, along with senior Kathryn Coufal.
Scott, Miller and Olmstead each had a block on defense. Olmstead led the team with six digs. Seniors Breanne Balderston and Ava Armon contributed with five digs each, and senior Savannah Brandt had four.
There were no game stats in time for production for the Pirates game three against Central Elkader.
On August 27 the Pirates traveled up to Independence for the always tough Mustang invitational, but again had trouble getting any offense going as they went 0-2 on the day.
They faced Janesville in game one falling in two sets 21-7, 21-10. Caves and senior Cutter Shefelbine led the team with one assist each. Miller played a really nice defensive game with five solo blocks. Balderston led the defense with six digs, Caves had four. Miller, Balderston, Olmstead and sophomore Charliegh Henriksen each had a kill.
The Pirates fell to Oelwein in game two, but no official stats were available in time for production.
CENTER POINT-URBANAComing into their first contest which was a Wamac quad hosted by Mount Vernon, head coach Michelle Halac wanted to see what this team was made of. “You never know what day one is going to look like. I wanted to see that hustle, that scrappiness that we really strive for as a team, seeing the girls keep plays alive.
Halac saw some of those plays as the night went on. In game one they played Solon who is a team who always comes out with intensity. In game one the Pointers were just trying to get rid of the jitters falling 25-11. But in game two they found their groove and played a real good game two even though they lost 25-22.
“Solon is always a team that comes out with tenacity,” Halac said. “There were first game jitters in the first set. We responded well in the second set. We didn’t come out with the win, but we are still figuring things out. It will be interesting to play them again later in the season as both teams grow.”
They faced off against host Mount Vernon in game two and even though they fell in straight sets 25-19, 25-17 coach Halac was very proud of how the team played together.
“Great spots offensively, better blocking, great touches and some awesome defensive plays, a lot of good things happening we can build on,” Halac said. “We have a lot of things to be proud of. This match showed us what we can be, and yet still have room to grow.”
“In the end, it’s getting more comfortable with each other and knowing what we need to do in situations with who we have out on the court. We’ve practiced together for these last few weeks, but the game situation is completely different. We made progress from our first serve to our last tonight.”
CENTRAL CITYThe Wildcats opened up week one with a busy schedule going 3-4 in week one. On August 25 they traveled over to Cedar Valley Christian for a tri dual with CVC and Waterloo Christian going 2-0 on the night.
Game one against Waterloo Christian the team won in three sets. After losing a close one in set one 25-21, the Wildcats came back and won the next two sets 28-26 and 21-19.
“We played pretty well against Waterloo Christian. All of our hitters but one was in the positives, and the players adjusted well to a lineup problem the first set,” Clarke said, “We had a good lead in that set but credit to Waterloo Christian as their serving got them back in the game and we couldn’t get back into it before dropping the first set.
In sets two and three the Wildcats had the correct lineup on the floor, and played much better as a team. Both sets went into extra time, and the girls refused to give up. Central City fought off two match points for Waterloo Christian in the third set, before finally getting a side out and a winner off Bailee Weber from the back row.
After the marathon of the Waterloo Christian match that lasted almost 75 minutes, the Wildcats were able to keep its effort and momentum to beat CVC 2-0.
“There wasn’t really any drop in the level of our play, and we were able to pull away pretty easily in both sets.” said Clarke.
Bailee Weber led the way on the night with 17 kills total, followed by Ali Fritcher with 13. Isabelle Whitson had 36 assists total for the night, and Isabella Damm led the way with 14 digs. Five of the Wildcat players had seven or more digs total for the night. “It was a great team effort on defense to pick up the two wins.” said Clarke.
On Saturday, August 27 the Wildcats traveled over to Cascade for the always tough Cougar tournament. Central City had a tough draw and went 1-4 on the day against some very tough competition, which is always the case at Cascade.
Game one they faced a familiar foe in Springville who always brought a quality team. After losing set one 21-17, the Wildcats came back and outplayed Springville in every aspect taking the win 22-20. Game three the Orioles showed their strength with a 15-9 win.
Waterloo East was the next opponent for Central City. The Wildcats again played really well, but fell in three sets (20-22, 22-20, 9-15). Against Monticello, the Wildcats just could not find their rhythm falling in straight sets 21-11, 21-14. In the third match of the day, they faced Central Elkader. The girls found their groove in this matchup taking down the Warriors in straight sets 21-7 and 21-10. They faced Waterloo East in the final match of the day but were unable to secure the win losing in two sets 21-17, 21-17.
“We had a lot of great effort and plays from everyone on the team, but we just came up short in every match,” Clarke said, “Once we got into bracket play, we beat Central Elkader pretty handily, but then dropped another close set to Waterloo East in the finals. Both sets with East were back forth point for point. but they had a couple hitters that we couldn’t stop no matter how much we focused on them.”
“Overall though it was a great day where a lot of confidence was gained, and we continued to improve as the day went on,” said Clarke.
NORTH LINNNorth Linn opened up their season at Cascade on August 27. The Lynx went 2-2 on the day against some tough competition that is always present at this tournament.
The Lynx had victories over Central Elkader and Jesup, with losses to Cascade and Anamosa. The Lynx finished the morning pool play in second place. In the championship bracket they fell to Anamosa.
The ladies opened up the morning against the always tough Jesup J-Hawks winning in straight sets (21-13, 22-20). Leading the way on offense was senior Caitlin Benesh with four kills. Senior Addison Cira led the team with 15 of the Lynx 16 assists.
On defense, Evalyn Robinson, Sr. and Teagan Liebe, So. recorded seven and five digs respectively. The Lynx serve was on point too with five aces, two from Robinson and junior Skylar Benesh, along with one from Liebe.
Next, they faced off against a solid team from Cascade dropping the match in two sets (22-20, 21-17). Cira led with 10 assists. Sophomore Emilee Beuter, Skylar Benesh and Liebe led with three kills. Junior Macy Boge and Caitlin Benesh each had two.
The defense played a solid game as a team with 26 digs. Cira led with five.
Head coach Jennifer McNeill said, “We started out the morning strong with a nice opening victory over Jesup. After that we dropped a tough match against Cascade where we didn’t play our best ball and the match was really close.”
The Lynx bounced back after the loss to Cascade with a 2-0 set win over Central Elkader (21-17, 21-11), then in the championship round they fell to Anamosa.
“Against Central Elkader had some nice defense and tough serves and came away with the victory,” McNeill said, “I was happy with the way the girls responded. Overall, all day long we had a nice balanced attack and all of our hitters contributed.” said McNeill.