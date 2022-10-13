ALBURNETT
10-7 vs Wapello
The (6-1) Pirate aerial attack was on full display in the first half of its game against Wapello Friday night in front of their homecoming crowd. The defense held Wapello to only 58 total yards in the 52-7 romp.
The Pirates scored on every possession of the game but one, which was a missed 35-yard field goal attempt.
The Pirates opened the game driving, throwing the ball down the field for an opening series touchdown taking an early 7-0 lead with just over eight minutes to go. After holding Wapello to a 4 and out, senior quarterback Mason Neighbor found Braydon Osborn for a 25-yard pass and catch touchdown giving Alburnett a 14-0 lead with 4:10 left.
Mason Neighbor said, “It is really great knowing when I drop back if one guy is covered, I have plenty of other guys to throw too. It makes it way easier too when they are tall and athletic across the board.”
The only bright spot for Wapello in the entire game came on its next possession when they ran the kickoff in for a touchdown. 14-7 Pirates with just under four minutes to go.
Starting on their own 37, M. Neighbor found his favorite target of the night in Osborn with another catch moving the ball into Indian territory. Not wasting any time, Neighbor found Grayson Carolan for the Pirates third touchdown of the quarter resulting in a 21-7 lead with 50 seconds left.
On Wapello’s opening possession of the second quarter, defensive lineman Josh Howe caused a fumble, which was recovered by Josiah Steen. Again, Alburnett wasted no time getting the ball into the endzone on a Carson Klostermann 4-yard touchdown run giving them a 28-7 lead.
C. Klostermann found the endzone for his second touchdown on Alburnett’s next opportunity with a two-yard touchdown run. At the half Alburnett led 35-7.
In the second half, the focus was on the running game for the Pirates as they ran the ball for over 150 yards securing the win 52-7.
“I do think our coach wanted to run it more,” Neighbor said, “We threw it all over them in the first half so we assumed they would come out more prepared for that and it would open up our running game.”
When asked about Mason’s favorite moment of the game he commented it was when Braydon dived for the catch after Rory McGargill tipped it.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
CPU traveled to South Tama Friday night for a Wamac West showdown ruining the Trojans homecoming festivities with a 21-0 shout out win.
Player of the game once again for the Stormin’ Pointers came from senior running back Cole Werner who racked up 122 yards on 22 attempts with two touchdowns.
Sophomore QB Jackson Brincks got the nod again behind center going 8/18 for 53 yards and one TD. He also ran the ball for 41 yards.
Kyler Kress was a beast on defense leading Center Point-Urbana with 15 total tackles including 11 solo tackles.
Neither team was able to score in the first quarter. CPU was able to score in each of the next three quarters to take home the road win improving their record to 4-3 on the season.
Team Statistics: passing – Jackson Brincks 8/18 53 yds, 1 TD; rushing – Cole Werner 22-122 2 TDs, Jackson Brincks 15-41, Jack Witte 2-11, Ben Hansen 1-3, Jacob Estevez 1-2, Kyle Kress 1-1; receiving – Brandon Miller 4-32, Tucker Clark 2-1 1 TD, Blayze Havel 1-6, Cole Werner 1-5; tackles – Klye Kress 15, Drake VanGorder 10.5, Tyler Bark 7.5, Thomas Taylor 7, Tucker Clark 5, Jarett Koppedryer, Jacob Estevez 4, Trevor Antes 3.5, Jack Witte 3, Brandon Miller, Benjamin Leedom 2.5, Ben Opfer 2, Seth Werner 1.5, Blayze Havel, Jacob Snakenberg, Tyler Forman, Caden Felton 0.5.
CENTRAL CITY
This year’s Central City football team knows how to score points, and win ball games. In their seven contests this season, the Wildcats have scored 313 points for an average of 44.7 points a game.
In their last two games they have surpassed the 60-point mark, including a 68-24 win at West Central Friday night to improve their record to 6-1 on the season.
This team scores early and often, which was the case Friday night as they scored multiple times in every quarter of the game against West Central.
Junior QB Jayden Hason had another great night behind center throwing for 93 yards while rushing for 98. The rushing attack took center stage on this night, racking up 292 yards. They were led by sophomore Matthew Klostermann with 111 yards on only 11 carries and three touchdowns.
The passing game might have taken second fiddle on the night, but it did not disappoint with two huge passes and catches for touchdowns. One came from senior Lucas Greif on a 52-yard touchdown, and the other came from senior Braydon Rickels for 34 yards.
Team Statistics: passing – Jayden Hanson 4/15 93yds 2 TDs; rushing – M. Klostermann 11-111 3 TDs, Jayden Hanson 8-98 2 TDs, Aiden Klostermann 13-72 1 TD, Josh Lindsey 2-9, Dashny Munyakazi 1-5, Christopher Greif 1/-3; receiving – Lucas Greif 2-54 1TD, Brayden Rickels 1-34 1 TD, A. Klostermann 1-5; tackles – Jayden Hanson, A. Klostermann, C. Greif 7, Daiton Price 6, Mekhi Benton 5, L. Greif, M. Klostermann, Luke Burds, Nolan Gates 3, Arwin Betzer 2.5, Brayden Rickels, Favre Weber, David Munyakazi 2, Josh Lindsey 1; sacks – Mekhi Benton, Daiton Price 1.
NORTH LINN
The Lynx improved their record to 6-1 on the season with a blow-out 35-0 win over the Hudson Pirates Friday night.
KCRG Athlete of the Week senior QB Tate Haughenbury proved the nomination the week prior was well deserved as he threw for 150 yards with two TDs, while rushing for 99 and one TD. The Lynx held the Pirates to a total of 153 total yards.
Sophomore Mason Bechen had another good night at running back rushing for 142 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass.
Senior Ben Wheatley led the Lynx aerial attack with five receptions for 75 yards. On defense, senior Cael Bridgewater and junior Landon Helmrich led the team with five tackles.
Team Statistics: passing – Tate Haughenbury 11/22 150 yds 2 TDs; rushing – Mason Bechen 21-142 2 TDs, T. Haughenbury 14-99 1 TD, Landon Helmrich 3-9; receiving – Ben Wheatley 5-75, Landon Miller 3-35 1 TD, Mason Bechen 1-25 1 TD, Cael Bridgewater 1-12, Jake VanEtten 1-3; tackles – Cael Bridgewater, Landon Helmrich 5, Landon Miller 4.5, Mason Bechen 4, Tate Haughenbury 3.5, Jake Van Etten, Corbin Woods 2, Theo Boss, Landon Bassett, Jarin Peyton, Lane Sommerfelt 1.5, Ben Wheatley, Drew Reis 1; sacks – Corbin Woods 1.
