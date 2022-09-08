NORTH LINNAugust 30, Lynx Invitational
Due to the school construction still going on at the High School, the Lynx quad was played down the road at Alburnett.
The Lynx did not let this get to them going 2-1 on the night, with an opening round win over Hillcrest Academy (25-9, 25-4). They followed it up with a win over Alburnett (25-11, 25-11) before falling to a tough Hudson team in two sets (7-25, 18-25).
The Lynx made easy work of the Ravens from Hillcrest Academy in its opening round match due in a big part from some of the best serving you are bound to see in a high school match.
Sophomore Teagan Liebe said, “I felt like we played pretty good at times as a team, but we definitely have some more work to do as the season goes on. We definitely need to work on closing the block and talking more but I feel like overall it was a good day.”
Addison Cira was 22/23 from the service line. And Allie Haughenbury was 12/12. In total, the Lynx had 13 aces against Hillcrest which is phenomenal. This was highlighted by Blair Finger who came in and was 5/5 at the service line and each of her five serves resulted in an ace.
“Tonight, I noticed that improving our defensive abilities should be kept in mind before we head into our next game on Thursday,” Caitlyn Benesh said, “There were so many balls that were right there and that we could’ve gotten but didn’t react quick enough to. In addition, I think with it being so early in the season and having a new setter we are still trying to learn some plays and swing aggressively off of different sets.”
Against Alburnett, the lynx started off going back and forth but, in the end, their serving was too strong. The Lynx hitting was also efficient in this match with only two total hitting errors. Addison once again spread the ball around nicely to all of our hitters.
“In the first two matches of our quad our serving was aggressive and both of our opponents struggled with serve receive,” said coach Jennifer McNeill.
The pirates struggled to get started against Hudson. Their serving wasn’t as aggressive in this match which had been key to its earlier success in the day and they had difficulty hitting against a tough Hudson Pirate squad.
“I was happy with how we played in the second set but it just wasn’t enough against a good Hudson team.” said McNeill
Sept. 1, at Prince of Peace
On Thursday, Alburnett traveled to Prince of Peace. The Irish’s record is deceiving. Yes, they are 0-7 but all of their losses have been to quality opponents. They have had a tough early schedule. The Lynx prevailed in five sets (52-19, 20-25, 25-17, 27-29, 15-8).
Overall, they are a similar team to the Lynx which made for an exciting matchup. North Linn had to fight for every point. It’s always tough to have a long bus ride and come out and play your best ball, but coach McNeill was happy with the way they overcame errors and got the job done when needed.
The girls lost a tough fourth set but the momentum was swinging their way when they headed into the fifth set. Caitlin Benesh had a great match with 19 kills. Skylar Benesh had a great night at the service line going 26/26 with four ace serves. Emilee Beuter was a force at the net with 5 blocks.
“We work on serving every day in practice, I would say it is incorporated in about 70% of our drills in some way, shape, or form. It’s pretty rare for us to do anything in practice without adding serving into the mix,” said senior Caitlyn Benesh, “I think going into tonight we all knew our serves had to be on point.”
We are fairly young this year, but still have a lot of returning players, so it is great to see us connecting and communicating much better as the season progresses, said Caitlyn Benesh. “I’m very grateful that we are already so close with each other and are able to have fun and lift each other up when we need it.”
CENTRAL CITYSept. 3, at Cal-Wheat
The Wildcats were on the road Thursday night as they faced off against the Warriors of Calamas-Wheatland. The Cats came home with a four-set win (21-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19).
As a coach, you always try to get the best out of your players. Sometimes this means changing things up. Change does not always produce the results you were looking for.
This was the case on Thursday night with a first set loss. The Wildcats started out slow while they tried out a couple different things in its rotation.
Assistant Coach Randy Clark said, “The change didn’t produce the results we expected and we dropped the first set to them. The rotation was changed back to our normal plan for the second set, and we played much better the rest of the night.”
After the second set win, Central City stepped up and put away each of the remaining sets to win the match 3-1.
Statistic Leaders: assists – Belle Whitson 35, Bella Dammfour, Ava Warrington, Macie Lupkes one; kills – Bailee Weber 18, Coletta Wade, Macie Lupkes eight, Ali Fritcher seven, Belle Whitson five, Ava Warrington two, Cami Ellis one; aces – Bella Damm three, Ali Fritcher two, Avery Wise, Cami Ellis one; digs – Bella Damm 16, Belle Whitson 13, Coletta Wade nine, Avery Wise eight, Bailee Weber seven, Ali Fritcher, Cami Ellis five, Macie Lupkes two, Ava Warrington one; blocks – Macie Lupkes four, Bailee Weber three, Ava Warrington, Ali Fritcher, Belle Whitson two, Coletta Wade one.
Sept. 3, at Midland Tournament
Central City went 4-1 on the day, beating Oelwein (21-19, 21-16), Cascade (25-23, 13-21, 15-11), North Cedar (21-19, 21-10, 15-5), and Bellevue Marquette (21-6, 21-9). They finished as runners-up in the tournament with its only loss on the day being to Springville in the championship game. Just like last week, the Wildcats took a set from Springville again, but couldn’t close the deal losing the third set 12-15.
Coach Randy Clark knows the girls played some of their best volleyball so far this year, and each girl stepped up in a big way to make some plays for them throughout the day.
“Every player improved as the day went on, and we gained a lot of confidence with our play. Two of our matches in pool play went to three sets, and we took a thumping in both of them in the second set.”
The Wildcats came back in each match which shows the grit and resolve this team is starting to figure out. “We couldn’t be prouder of them as coaches with how they handled themselves throughout the day. We walked into the championship game with confidence, and it showed with no backing down to Springville.” said coach Randy Clark.
ALBURNETTHead coach Chadwick Plotz knew this season was going to be a rebuilding year with the implementation of his new system and style of play. The Pirates continued to improve but were unable to pick up a win this week losing to Hudson, North Linn and a very tough Lisbon team.
August 30, at North Linn Quad
The Pirates opened up the quad with a match against the Hudson Pirates who always bring a quality team. This year was no exception with Hudson taking the match in two sets (25-9 and 25-12).
No stats were available in time for production.
Next, they faced another familiar foe in the Lynx from North Linn. The Pirates played a much better game as a team but were still unable to pick up a win losing in two sets (11-25, 11-25).
No stats were available in time for production.
Sept. 1 at Lisbon
Alburnett traveled down Thursday night for a showdown against conference power Lisbon. As the match went on the Pirates kept improving but were unable to take a set losing in three 8-25, 15-25 and 15-21.
No stats were available in time for production.
CENTER POINT-URBANASept. 1 vs Grinnell
The Stormin’ Pointers picked up their first win of the season Thursday night when they hosted the Tigers from Grinnell winning in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16).
No stats were available in time for production.
Sept. 3 at Mount Vernon Tournament
CPU traveled down to Mount Vernon for their always tough 10 team tournament coming home with a nice 2-1 record on the day with wins over Mid Prairie (21-15, 18-21, 15-7) and a straight two set win over Davis County (25-14, 25-16).
Their only loss on the day came from Des Moines Christian who is undefeated this season and one of the best teams in the state in any class. The Pointers played a solid game but, in the end, fell in two sets (23-25, 12-21).
No stats were available in time for production.