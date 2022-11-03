Our area was once again well represented at this year’s State cross country championship held at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge over the weekend.
After all the races were completed, two area athletes earned All-State honors placing in the top 15 in their respective classes.
In the Class 1A girls race Meghan Wheatley took home eighth place with a time of 19:26.1. Last season as a sophomore, Meghan placed sixth with a time of 19:34.9. She knocked off five seconds from her 2021 finish and placed two spots lower. That shows you how tough the 1A field was.
Meghan had been fighting an illness all week, so gutting out an eighth-place finish says something about her character and drive. Coach Mudd always said that she has more guts than virtually anyone he has known, she proved him right on Friday.
“Going into the race, I was experiencing many emotions, and I don’t think confidence was one of them. I was extremely nervous and put too much pressure on myself, causing me to get inside my own head,” Wheatley said.
Emma Wilkerson continued the long-standing tradition of CPU girls standing on the balcony at the State championship with a 14th place finish. In 2021 she placed 56th with a time of 20:48.06. In 2022 she knocked off more than a minute, finishing at 19:35.
“I felt like my coaches had me prepared and having experience up in Fort Dodge the nerves weren’t too bad,” Wilkerson said. “I knew that the race was going to be very competitive with the tough competition we have in 3A. I had the goal from the beginning of the season to get up on the balcony. I just stayed engaged during the race and didn’t get comfortable with where I was and always tried to move up.”
“Emma’s race was another great race for her. The nice thing about her is you know what you are going to get,” Assistant Coach Jeff Engen said. A great race. She is extremely mentally tough. Halfway through the season she found a way to get more out of herself. Once she started doing that she took off. She is embarrassing being a great runner so I believe she is going to have a great off season. That is where champions are made.”
Both of North Linn’s teams, along with the Center Point-Urbana girls team proved they deserved to be there. The NL girls placed eighth behind 1A champ Earlham. The CPU girls placed 10th, with Pella taking the 3A title. The NL boys took home 16th place.
NORTH LINN
Friday was an exciting day to be a Lynx Fan! Both the boys and girls ran close to their best times in two very competitive races. Each athlete gave it their all and ran well for their respective teams.
“Bob, Tessa, and I were very happy with how our runners did and are excited about next season; we are only losing one senior and will have the rest of the runners back,” Coach Dana Schmidt said. “Looking ahead, we want to continue to work hard and get stronger.”
For the girls, this is two years in a row making it as a team to State since they weren’t allowed to run due to Covid in 2020.
Following Meghan for the girls’ team was freshman Bryn Collum. Bryn finished in 55th place with a time of 21:09. Bryn knocked off almost 30 seconds from her 2021 finish. Behind her was another freshman in Peyton McMahon placing 80th at 21:38. Sophomore Kenzie Bridgewater finished with a time of 22:22.7 earning her a 106th place finish.
Kenzie and freshman Carly Ries have pushed each other all season long, Fort Dodge was no different with Carly taking 108th place with a time of 22:24.7. Rounding out the Lynx team was freshman Abby Michel in 132nd and junior Carly Myers in 140th.
For the Lynx boys team, this is the fourth time they have made it to State, and the first time since 1988.
Leading the Lynx, as he had all season, was sophomore Caleb Bildstein in 54th at 17:45. Freshman Levi Benesh was 95th at 18:28.1, Landon Thomsen took 104th at 18:39.5, junior Ty Plfughaupt was 112th at 18:54.9, senior Carter Folker placed 141st with a time of 20:19, freshman Sawyer Long finished at 20:51.3 for 149th place, and freshman Luke Barth was 154th at 21:32.5.
“Since I have been coaching, this is the first time we’ve taken both teams to State.,” Schmidt said. “Between the boys’ and girls’ teams, this season has been filled with so much excitement and energy! It’s been really fun to watch and to coach.”
With such young teams, you will no doubt see them both back again at Fort Dodge in 2023.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
The girls placed 10th which was in the window of where they thought they would be, said coach Jeff Engen. “10th place was a good race for the team, but I believe they are capable of even more next year.”
The girls were led by Emma Wilkerson, who earned herself a place on the deck with a 14th place finish.
“I knew I wanted to get up there and knew all the hard work Kora put in last season,” Wilkerson said. “I wanted to put in that same work and get up on that deck with a spot in the top 15. It was competitive against some of the top girls in the state, but I love that competition.”
“It was a typical hard run race for her. She is such a strong runner.” said Engen.
Next was Lily Miller placing 28th with a time of 20:14.38. Lily made the biggest moves up the leaderboard for the day moving up 14 spots from mile one to the finish.
Engen said, “She was battling a girl at the end and she was not going to let that girl pass her. That was a nice race for her.”
Next to finish was freshman Deni Katcher who placed 41st at 20:27.78 notching another solid race for her.
“We can’t wait to see Deni and Lily race next year,” Engen said. “We believe there will be big improvements from them. We are really proud of the year the girls had. We believe both the boys and girls will be in Fort Dodge next year.”
“What I really liked about the race was the way the girls continued to improve their placement in the race or stay where they were. They did not fall off at the end.” said Engen.
Six of the seven varsity runners will return next season looking to extend CPU’s state team qualifying streak to five years. Engen believed if work is put in during the offseason, that goal and “much more” is attainable.
“Emma is only going to get stronger next season if she continues to work hard,” Engen said. “Deni also learned a lot being here. Both her and Lily will come back with experience and be even stronger next season. It’s going to be great.”
SPRINGVILLE/CENTRAL CITY
The combo team of CC/SPR took one athlete to this year’s State meet in Springville senior Evan Robertson. After placing 10th last week at the Cascade qualifier with a time of 17:58, Evan placed 78th in Class 1A with a nice time of 18:06.7.
Head Coach Tim Stamp took both Evan and his training partner Jack Stamp over Thursday evening to get a good night’s rest and not have cramped legs from a 2 plus hour ride up to Fort Dodge on the morning of the meet. Good call on the coach’s part.
“Overall, I thought Evan finished the season well and grew a lot as an athlete, as I think he’s finally seeing the potential he has as a runner. Being good at this sport takes a lot of mental strength and focus. He’s made great strides in both areas.” said coach Stamp
Evan got out well in 5:15 in the packed and congested field of 154, 1 A runners. He came through the two miles mark in a very solid 11:00 minutes flat, and looked very solid. He finished in 18:06 in 78th place, a huge jump from last year’s race, as he beat 50% of the field Friday.
“I felt it was a great effort to end the season,” said Stamp.
“Unfortunately, the race being on a school day made it tough for kids to make the trip,” Stamps said. “We did take Jack Stamp down for a teammate to warm up with to make him feel more at ease for the race. They have been running side by side in training and in competition since we started last summer, so I think it worked out well in that respect.”
We have trained harder than ever this season, which has given him a better Idea what it will take to achieve the goals he has set for this spring’s track season. He definitely has no fear of the hard work that it takes to improve.
With that said, I think it really has him excited for what may come this spring. I know I’m looking forward to the upcoming track season and beyond with all who will be out for track, and all that will be back for our Cross-Country team next season as well.