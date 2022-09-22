All four of our teams ran at Starmont on Tuesday afternoon in a star studded 30 team field, which included teams from all four classes. All of our teams ran well, with multiple personal or seasonal bests records reached.

North Linn took home both the boys and girls 1A titles. The Alburnett boys took fourth (13th overall) and the girls took home fifth place (16th overall) in the 1A class. The CC/SPR boys team placed fourth. The CPU boys placed third in the Class 2A/3A/4A division.

