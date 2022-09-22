All four of our teams ran at Starmont on Tuesday afternoon in a star studded 30 team field, which included teams from all four classes. All of our teams ran well, with multiple personal or seasonal bests records reached.
North Linn took home both the boys and girls 1A titles. The Alburnett boys took fourth (13th overall) and the girls took home fifth place (16th overall) in the 1A class. The CC/SPR boys team placed fourth. The CPU boys placed third in the Class 2A/3A/4A division.
NORTH LINN
Both of the Lynx cross country teams continue to have an outstanding start to the 2022 season with both squads taking home the 1A titles.
Looking forward, the coaching staff can be very pleased knowing that both teams took home the title today with no one runner having a PR or PB on a day when records were broken up and down the field. That says a lot for the depth and quality of runners they have this season.
Co-Head Coach Bob Mudd said, “Going in we felt pretty confident we had a chance to take home both 1A titles with both teams running so well this season.”
Megahan Wheatley led the girls along with taking home the overall title with a time of 19:22.55. All five pointers for the girls placed in the top 17 in the Class 1A race. Bryn Collum was 5th/12th (21:16.32).
Peyton McMahon finished in 9th/35th (22:32.2). Following the race Peyton had mixed emotions, “I feel I raced the best I could have, but I really wanted to finish in the top eight today.”
Kenzie Bridgewater ran a 23:40.3 for 16th/57th, Carly Ries 17th/59th (23:42.3), Abby Michael 27th/90th (25:25.3) and Caryl Myers placed 28th/91st with a time of 25:28.4.
Kira Ingwersen made her first appearance back after a week one injury. Kira participated in the JV race taking home a season best time of 35:42.3.
“It felt like the best feeling ever. It wasn’t fast by all means, but I loved having the thrill and nerves in my stomach again. It just made me feel great getting back on the course and just running.”
Four of the Lynx boy runners placed in the top four in the Class 1A division with Caleb Bildstein leading in third place and 35th overall with a time of 18:08.5. He was followed by Levi Benesh 4th/27th (18:16.2), Ty Pflughaupt 7th/41st (18:51.5), Landon Thomsen 12th/56th (19:31.1), Sawyer Long 35th/113th (21:27.2) and Carter Folkers 35th/116th (21:30.3).
“I was a little surprised that we had four boys finish in the top 12 today. They have been running well this season, it showed today.” said Mudd.
Overall, the biggest surprises of the day came from Bryn Collum in the varsity girls’ race, Caleb and Levi ran very well in the varsity boys’ race, but it was Moya Folkers in the girls JV race that was the biggest surprise. Moya ran her best race to date, with a new PR of 25:47.9.”
CENTER POINT-URBANA
It was another week of great running weather for the cross-country teams. CPU traveled to Starmont Tuesday and competed against some very strong schools.
In the girls' race, CPU only fielded four runners. Emma Wilkerson led the way placing fourth amongst some ranked runners. She ran a season best time of 20:54.2.
Coach Jeff Engen said, “She is an extremely strong runner and it is showing.”
CPU’s second runner was Lily Miller finishing in 10th with a PR of 21:09.6. Deni Katcher placed 15th as CPU’s third runner. She also ran a PR time of 21:27.3. Sydney McCormick rounded out the varsity team placing 17th.
“We didn't put out a full varsity squad. We are still working on some things that are working themselves out. We ran four girls and it was great seeing them all place in the top 20.” said Engen.
The girls JV race was won by Julia Paine with a season PR in a time of 23:14. Madison Bockenstedt placed seventh in the JV race.
The boys placed third as a team out of 22. They are gaining ground on the teams ahead of them. This year's pack of boys are moving up in the ranks. They were led by Cayle Estling placing 12th with a time of 17:35.2. CPU’s second runner was Carter Easton placing 21st with a time of 17:58.9.
CPU’s other runners were Brody Behrens (23), Teegan Fuessley (24), Casey Kirtz (30), Cooper Grimm (31), and Isaac Larson (32).
The JV boys also placed third as a team. They were led by Will Cardo placing sixth. Jonah Salow eighth and Brayden Beck 11th.
“It was a great team effort by all,” Engen said, “The kids are continuing to improve and compete nicely.”
ALBURNETT
The Pirates traveled to the Starmont Invitational on the 13th. This is a big meet with a lot of great runners and schools.
Head Coach Luke Ossman said, “As coaches we felt our athletes have the ability to compete but getting them to believe us has been the tough part. The kids really seemed to be in a good mindset from the time we got on the bus so we were interested in seeing what happened.”
The girls definitely got the Pirates started on the right step. From the gun they got out really strong and kept pushing themselves. Freshman Carly McGraw found herself out in front of her teammates but got herself in a group of runners to stay with. She looked comfortable all night and kept working in different groups instead of settling in. She had a strong final 1200 meters to come in with a time of 22:46.
“We have known what she could accomplish; she just needed to believe she could run that time,” Ossman said, “Gralynn, Isabelle S, Lindsey, Haylee, Isabelle G and Emma also found groups to run with and really pushed themselves.
They finished 6th in the 1A race competing very strongly from runners 1-7. All the girls had a PR or at least a season best on the night.
The boys were ready to run and wanted to follow the girls' lead. After Springville, the coaching staff told the boys that they really need to run and be uncomfortable and not just run a race.
Again, just like in the girls' race, the boys originally were running in packs together, instead of staying there they pushed their pace and got with other groups of runners.
“We are definitely a young group that are learning, in JH they were toward the front and now they have to fight for their place.” said Ossman.
At the 1st mile, Logan Ossman and Hayden Gustafson within steps of each other and running up front was huge, the question was could they stay there, this was their mindset test. They got separated a little in mile two but they found runners to stay with.
“Our goal on the night was to get at least one of them under 20:00 since that has been our Achilles heel,” Ossman said, “We knew if we could get one of them, we would be getting two under the mark.”
Logan led the boys finishing in 18:59 and Hayden 19:16, then Brady Scott, Trenton Abel, Ben Bemer, Gunnar Keeney and Noah Kruckenberg all set PR's.
“All night to see all of our runners running strong for the final 1200 meters was great to see. We actually ran well all race but to see them pick up the pace and finish strong was what we have wanted to see.” said Ossman.
The JV boys also had either PR's or season best on the night.
CC/SPRINGVILLE
This year's boy's cross-country team is starting to turn heads. It has been a while since the boys have been able to put together a solid five runners to compete for team titles. This year's team is doing just that.
Tuesday at Starmont the boys took third-place in the Class 1A division and an 11th place finish overall. For the second time this season the 18:00 minute mark was broken. Sophomore Jack Stamp ran a PR 17:56 placing second in the 1A division, and 20th overall, in a mostly 2 and 3A competition.
Also running a PR was Slaton Straub with a time of 21:23.8. Evan Robertson took 2nd/38th (18:46.3), Grant Chrisman 15th/67th, Creston Cordes 32nd/110th.
“Last night we had a nice team breakthrough earning 3rd place in the 1A division on the boys' side,” Head Coach Tim Stamp said, “I can only recall a few seasons where we have had two kids under 18 minutes.”
Kennedy Moore paced the girls team finishing seventh and 32nd overall (22:20). Katelynn Staal was 29th (25:29.8) and Abi Stejskal ran a season best 26:37 for 34th in Class 1A.
“I think all the kids were still a little fatigued from Saturday's race, but still competed really well. I like the way the boys team is really gelling as a cohesive unit, and how all the kids are really getting along and having fun as a team.” said Stamp.