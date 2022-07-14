St. John has created banners to celebrate each landmark anniversary so far. Their 25th anniversary banner is on the right wall, 50th sits on the left and their new 75th anniversary banners are right at the front of the church.
Regardless of the occasion, 75 years is cause for celebration, whether it’s 75 years of age, 75 years married or 75 years in business. For St. John Lutheran Church in Center Point, 75 years of worship is a milestone worth acknowledging!
Originally prompted in 1943 with services held in Carl Vaupel’s home, St. John became an official congregation of the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod (LCMS) when the first building was constructed in 1947. The current building broke ground in 1955 and has been the primary place of worship for St. John ever since.
Reverend Thomas Van Hemert was installed as St. John’s eighth pastor in June 2020, helping the community navigate COVID chaos while continuing worship services.
“This is a very close-knit congregation,” Pastor Van Hemert said. “We’re a small-town church but we’re very active.”
To celebrate 75 years, St. John will be hosting a service on July 17 featuring previous pastors who have served the church, including Pastor David Hansen and Pastor Dean Rothchild. After service, they will be hosting a luncheon in the community room of the Andersen Center Point Library. Join your friends and neighbors as they celebrate 75 years of worship in Center Point!