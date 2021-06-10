On May 31, at approximately 9 p.m. a Linn County Deputy located a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Cedar Rapids on I-380 northbound south of Center Point.
The Deputy activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle failed to pull over and led the Deputy on a pursuit. The pursuit continued northbound on I-380 and then exited at Urbana and continued west on Hwy 150.
The occupants fled from the moving vehicle in the 2800 block of Hwy 150. The vehicle continued and struck an occupied house. The passenger was taken into custody nearby. The driver was struck by his own vehicle and died at the scene. The two occupants in the stolen vehicle were identified as juveniles and the names are being withheld pending notification of family. The occupants of the home were not injured. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Urbana Police Department, Urbana Fire, North Benton EMS, Center Point Ambulance and LifeGuard Air Ambulance. The incident remains under investigation.