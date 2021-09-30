Before the advent of social media, news and gossip would still make its way through towns and cities by word of mouth alone. Nowadays, we can post where we are and what we’re doing anytime, anywhere for anyone to see. Back in 1895, the comings-and-goings of townspeople was spread with the help of the local newspaper. Below is news that was published in The Coggon Monitor on Oct. 3, 1895. Do you recognize any names?
News and Gossip
- Mr. Andy DeWoody is on the sick list.
- Dr. F. W. Booth Sundayed in Marion.
- Miss Eva Campbell went to Hopkinton Saturday.
- Those who wish to may pay their subscription in wood.
- Frank Dutton has been on the sick list for several days.
- Mrs. Ab Peyton has been very sick for nearly two weeks.
- Mrs. A. E. Nugent returned from Manchester Saturday evening.
- We noticed J.W. Brazelton, of Dixon, Ill., on our streets this week.
- A.F. Green attended the Prohibition convention at Marion Saturday.
- The Illinois Central Depot at Delaware burned to the ground last Saturday morning.
- The democratic county convention was held at Marion on Tuesday, Oct. 1st, 1895.
- Mrs. Walter Gater has been in ill health for some time past, but as present is much better.
- Jacob Mangold, of Ryan, president of the Coggon State Bank, was in Town last Friday.
- Mrs. Selah Todd and children returned to their home in South Dakota the first of the week.
- Miss Sadie Reynolds Sundayed in town with her mother, turning to Central City, Monday.
- N.B. Richardson took in the big fair at Sioux City, last week, returning Saturday morning.
- Miss Maggie Ward is visiting in Dubuque this week, the guest of Mrs. Gilieas.
- May McKee, daughter of H.P. McKee, has been sick during the past two weeks with typhoid fever.
- Verner Joslyn was taken sick with cholera morbus last Thursday while cutting corn, but is now better.