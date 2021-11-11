A cyclone which recently swept through Tyler, Minn., did terrific damage. Houses were torn from their foundations, trees were uprooted and a long path of wreckage remained after the “twister” had passed on its way. Two hundred persons were seated in a motion-picture theater during the storm, but the building and its occupants were unharmed. Photograph shows a part of the wreckage and the front entrance to the Tyler First National bank.
* * *
Tyler, Minn., located in the southwest corner of our neighboring state, was the site of Minnesota’s fourth deadliest tornado. On Aug. 21, 1918, 36 people were killed and over 200 were injured when the F4 hit the town of roughly 800 residents. Winds reportedly reached 225-250 mph and carried debris up to 23 miles away.
According to Twin Cities PBS, “For the first half of the 20th century, meteorologists couldn’t use the term ‘tornado.’ For fear of inciting public panic, there was a law on the books that you could not use the T-word because it would scare people to death.” For this reason, many news sources from the era will call the disaster a “cyclone” or “twister,” as seen above.
The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale designates tornadoes based on wind speed. F0 and F1 are considered weak, with winds reaching no higher than 112 mph; F2 and F3 are considered strong, reaching up to 206 mph; the most intense tornadoes are F4 and F5, considered violent and reaching over 300 mph. The derecho of 2020 reached wind speeds falling into an F2 category; Hurricane Katrina had F3 wind speeds, though hurricane classifications set the storm as a Category 5.
Less than one percent of tornadoes reach the peak intensity of an F5. Iowa has seen its fair share of tornadoes, including 11 F5s since 1971, according to the National Weather Service. Data compiled from NOAA shows Iowa is home to the third highest amount of F4 or higher tornadoes with 51 from 1950-2016, right after Texas with 52 and Oklahoma with 65.
Tornadoes can strike at any time of the year, though they’re most common in Iowa during the spring and summer months. Remember: a Tornado Watch means the conditions might form a tornado, but a Tornado Warning means a tornado has already formed.