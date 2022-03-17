The Coggon Monitor — January 19, 1893
Woman Suffragists
Regular Convention of the National Association in Session at Washington
The first regular session of the twenty-fifth annual convention of the National American Woman Suffrage Association opened in Washington Monday. On the stage were Miss Susan B. Anthony, President; Rev. Anna R. (H.?) Shaw, Vice President; Mrs. Rachel Foster Avery, Secretary; Mrs. Alice Stone Blackwell, Recording Secretary; and the Treasurer, Mrs. Harriet Taylor Upton. The meeting was called to order [illegible] Mrs. Shaw, the Vice President, spoke [illegible] local associations, especially in Kansas. Good progress had been made everywhere. The national association was shown to have an active membership of 13,150. The report of Mrs. Upton, the Treasurer, showed the association to be in a satisfactory financial condition.
The ratification of the 19th amendment that granted women the right to vote wasn’t an easy goal to reach. American women had been fighting for their rights for over half a century when they finally found their victory. Some states already had laws that allowed women to vote, but it wasn’t federally legalized until 1920.
In Uxbridge, Mass., a wealthy widow was allowed to vote in town meetings in 1756. New Jersey laws in 1790 and 1797 identified voters as “he or she”; women regularly voted in the state until a law in 1807 revoked their right. Kentucky passed a law in 1838 that allowed voting by widows and women over 21 who were the head of their household and owned taxable property.
Even with these moments in history, women had a lot of ground to cover.
The first women’s rights convention was held in Seneca Falls, New York, in 1848. The Seneca Falls Convention prompted dozens of following conventions, including the National Women’s Rights Convention in 1851. This convention became an annual event until the Civil War began in 1861.
The National American Woman Suffrage Association was created when the National Woman Suffrage Association and the American Woman Suffrage Association merged in 1890. The two organizations were originally rivals, one started by Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and the other created by Lucy Stone and Frances Ellen Watkins Harper. When they merged, Susan B. Anthony retained her position leading the organization, though she wasn’t elected president until 1892.
After decades of protests, marches, and lawsuits — like United States v. Susan B. Anthony when Anthony was charged with illegally voting — women were finally granted the right to vote in 1920. In the 1980s, the rate of women voters matched the rate of men voters; now, female voters typically outnumber male voters.