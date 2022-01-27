Coggon Monitor — January 25, 1951
Fire near Prairieburg traps three
Eight children left motherless as result
Friends and neighbors rallied around Monday to provide clothing and bedding for a father and eight children left homeless Sunday by a fire which took the lives of the mother and two daughters.
Mrs. Ernest (Wilma) Gienapp, 29, her oldest daughter, Alice, 12, and her youngest Donna, 9 months, died in the blaze about 9:30 a.m.
The fire broke out in the story and one-half house as Mr. Gienapp, 40 and his wife and several of the children were doing their morning chores. Alice dashed into the burning building to rescue the sleeping baby and her mother followed. None emerged from the burning inferno while the remainder of the family stood helplessly by. Gienapp said he tried to enter the home several times but intense heat drove him back.
Linn County coroner Robert Brosh said the three died of asphyxiation, apparently overcome by smoke.
Gienapp raced almost a mile to the Charles Stephenson home to turn in the fire alarm. Fire departments from Prairieburg and Central City answered the call.
The eight children were left at the Stevenson home. Gienapp returned to the fire but could do nothing. Firemen were hampered by a lack of water but kept the flames from spreading to other buildings on the farm, owned by Lynn Hamilton of Central City.
Fire Chief Rufus Hinkins said he believed an overheated stove was the cause of the fire.
Monday the surviving eight children were moved to the house of an aunt Mrs. Paul Christensen, sister of Mr. Gienapp, near Prairieburg.
Meanwhile gifts of money, clothing and other articles were beginning to pour in, along with offers of service. Articles of clothing, etc. were being turned in at the Christensen home and at the Warren tavern in Prairieburg. At Central City, the Amvets auxiliary headed a drive to collect money and items for the stricken family. The Central City fire station is the collection point.
Services of the Linn County chapter of the American Red Cross were being made available to the family.
The Reverend W. W. Argow, disaster committee chairman, and Mrs. Norman Lipsky, home service committee chairman, were making arrangements Monday to help the family. Services for Wilma, Alice, and Donna Gienapp were held Tuesday at the St. John’s Lutheran church at Hopkinton at 2:00 p.m. Burial was made in the Hopkinton cemetery.
* * *
Wilma Lucille (Starks) Gienapp was born Sept. 17, 1919, in Hopkinton. Her husband Ernest was born March 20, 1913, in Delaware County, though the town is unspecified in census records. Though the above article says Wilma was 29 when the fire happened, she was actually 31; Ernest lived to be 77 years old and doesn’t appear to have re-married after his wife’s death.
According to a Manchester Press article from September 9, 1937, Wilma and Ernest were married in early September 1937 at the Lutheran church in Ryan. Ernest’s sister Freda Gienapp married John Gerjets the same day at the same church.
Ernest and Wilma’s surviving children were Raymond, 11 at the time of the fire; Walter, 10; Lois, 8; Carol, 7; Kathy, 6; David, 4; Russell, 3; and Anna Jean, 2.
In March 1951, two months after the fire, Ernest and the children moved to a farm northwest of Hopkinton. Alice, 12, and Donna, 9 months, are both buried with their parents in the Hopkinton Cemetery.