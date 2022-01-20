CENTER POINT-URBANA (3-7)Jan. 11 vs. Independence (62-53)
The varsity boys came out with really good purpose and effort all night long against their WaMaC conference foe Independence.
Center Point Urbana made run after run, but Independence kept answering their runs with ones of their own. After one quarter CPU led 13-11. By halftime they held a slim 29-27 lead.
The third quarter was impressive on both ends of the floor for CPU, but Indee was able to make a run of their own and after three quarters the Pointers led 45-42.
The fourth quarter saw Center Point Urbana raise their level even more and despite Independence playing well they were able to finish strong and win the game 62-53.
Head coach Mike Halac said, “It was an outstanding night for our varsity group tonight as we battled through some adversity and were able to weather a few storms. We couldn’t be prouder of our boys’ toughness, attitudes and effort tonight.”
Statistical leaders for the Stormin Pointers were; Easton Tupa with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kanon Tupa was next with nine points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Drew Johannes scored nine points and two rebounds. Gabe Hansen scored nine points, had five assists and two steals. Tucker Clark scored four points, had four rebounds and two steals. Braylon Havel scored four points. Brandon Miller scored three points and five rebounds. Gavin Brincks scored three points.
Jan. 15 at Decorah (52-67)
The CPU boys came ready to play and so did Decorah. After one quarter the Pointers trailed 10-15, but played really good defensively. By halftime they trailed 24-34, but continued to play some really good basketball.
“We were sharing it on offense and really defending well in the half court.” said head coach Mike Halac, “Decorah was able to take advantage of their speed and get multiple fast break baskets, but while the ball was in the half court they really struggled to score.”
The second half started with CPU coming out and doing some really nice things. They were hitting the offensive glass much better and took away Decorah’s fast break points. After three quarters the Pointers trailed 41-50.
The fourth quarter saw CPU battle and attack Decorah’s defense, but in the end, Decorah won 67-52.
Scoring leaders for the varsity were Easton Tupa with 16 points, Kanon Tupa with 12 points. Brandon Miller and Tucker Clark each with seven points. Cole Werner scored five points. Drew Johannes and Gabe Hansen each scored two points. Braylon rounded out the scoring with one point.
ALBURNETT (8-3)1-11 vs. East Buchanan (65-39)
The Alburnett boys played East Buchanan on Tuesday night at Alburnett. Alburnett came out from the start hard. Andrew Ossman scored on the opening tip followed by a steal by Mason Neighbor. Alburnett scored six points in the first 30 seconds of the game making East Buchanan call an early time out.
After one quarter the Pirates led 17-10. They came out in the second and continued to put the pressure on the Bucs taking a comfortable 31-19 lead into the break.
The second half Alburnett was in full control and the Alburnett student section came alive when Andrew Ossman got a steal and drove the floor for the dunk. Defensively Alburnett had a great night with contributions from multiple players.
Both teams picked up their offensive play coming out after the half with Alburnett taking the third 20-14 giving them a 51-33 lead into the final quarter. A solid defensive effort in the fourth from the Pirates held the Bucs to just six points to their 14 sealing the win and improving their record to 8-3 on the season.
Offensively Alburnett had a good night but missed many shots that they typically make. East Buc did a great job holding Andrew Ossman to 16 pts in the night. Other Pirates were able to make up the offensive side of the ball, Gavin Soukup finished the night with 15 pts. Mason Neighbor and Brayden Osborn both had good nights offensively.
Game stats were not available in time for production.
CENTRAL CITY (3-10)1-13 at Springville (41-74)
The Wildcats moved up their Friday night contest against Springville due to the predicted snow storm on Friday. The Wildcats are a team that you will see in the next couple years move towards the top of the Tri-Rivers West standings. They start a very young team and coach Carlson has been pleased with the progress his team has made so far this season.
“We’re in the gauntlet portion of our schedule, starting a freshman and three sophomores, but we’re making progress and heading in the right direction.” said Wildcat head coach Tanner Carlson, “We battled tonight, Springville is a very good team.”
Central City played a solid first quarter going into the second down just 9-16. They kept pace with the Orioles in the second quarter and trailed 19-34 at the half. Springville came out in the third and controlled the quarter 25-9. Central City played solid in the fourth quarter keeping pace with the Orioles throughout the quarter, but in the end, Springville just had too much firepower and took the win.
Game stats and highlights were not available in time for production.
NORTH LINN (12-1)Jan. 11 at Central City (103-43)
The North Linn boys’ basketball team headed to Central City Tuesday night for a Tri-Rivers Conference basketball game and came home with a win. For the fourth game this season the Lynx broke the century mark in points improving their record to 12-1 on the season.
Although the Lynx won the game, the Wildcats battled all game long with a very young and talented team. The first few minutes of the game was riddled with all kinds of foul calls with 10 called within the first three minutes. It turned out to hurt the home team more than the visitors as both talented guards, the Klostermann brothers, got their third fouls early in the ballgame.
That put pressure on others to handle the ball against the stingy North Linn press, something not easy to do. The Lynx made a huge run with the Klostermann brothers on the bench and all but put the game away by halftime. North Linn held a 59 to 27 lead at the break and cruised to an easy win.
“Proud of the way we played in the second half of this ballgame”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “We have been working very hard on pushing the ball up the floor on every possession and tonight we did that very well”.
North Linn was led in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots by their talented post player Tate Haughenbury. Haughenbury had 32 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Austin Hilmer had 25 points, matched Haughenbury in rebounds and led the team with 10 assists. Cade Haughenbury added 11 points, Dylan Kurt 10, Ben Wheatley and Tate Collum seven each, Mason Bechen and Ty Pflughaupt four each and Gunner Vanourney with three to round out the scoring.