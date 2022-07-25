Student News Jul 25, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nearly 300 students received degrees from Coe College this past year. The following local students earned degrees:Springville:•Logan Flatland graduated with a bachelor's degree in Social & Criminal Justice• Isaac Keppler graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business AdministrationCenter Point:•Raegan Dufoe graduated with a bachelor's degree in NursingUrbana:•Dalton Hite graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business AdministrationCoggon:•Bryce Brown graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration•Brock Henderson graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Kinesiology Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNext cowgirl queens crownedAnamosa swim team: Bringing home the hardwareSpringville softball: Rewarded for a job well doneAnamosa softball: Watters named to All-RVC elite-teamAnamosa baseball: Loaded with All-RVC talentMidland softball: Paulsen named to All-TRC first-teamAmbassadors selectedBetween the lines: Power pitching programPanama trip provides unique experiencesMidland baseball: Sauer named first-team All-TRC baseball Images Videos