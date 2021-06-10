Close to 50 students from Central City Schools volunteered their time during the school’s Community Service Day to help clean and plant flowers at a couple of local attractions.
Students spent the morning helping around the Sawyer House Museum in Central City and at the Brown Farm, located east of Central City, on the last day of school May 28.
According to Brenda Taylor, chairperson, Sawyer House Museum, “We’re very excited about having the kids help us with cleanup around the museum.”
Taylor said there were about 10 students helping at the museum to get the attraction ready for summer. “They worked very hard both inside and out and we’re very appreciative of their support,” she said.
The Brown Farm Pioneer Days committee welcomed help from 40 students, several FFA members and teachers who assisted the committee at the historic Brown Farm. The group helped by planting flowers, mulching, and doing various gardening and landscaping projects.