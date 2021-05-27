The Iowa Base of the United States Submarine Veterans recently met at the Walker American Legion Hall Post 376. According to Bob Merritt, who served on the USS Casmir Pulaski, it has been over a year since the group last met in person.
The group discussed the progress of the USS Iowa SSN 797 submarine that is being built in Groton, CT. There is a possibility of a christening in early 2022, and Merritt says he plans on attending the event.
“We have a long way to go to raise funds for this event and the commissioning which is all private money,” said Merritt. The group also discussed upcoming events for the summer to promote the new Iowa submarine.