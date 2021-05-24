The Linn County Board of Supervisors today rescinded Linn County’s face covering regulation and lifted the requirement for masks inside county buildings. The decisions take effect immediately. These actions were a 2-1 vote, with Supervisor Stacey Walker voting nay.
Local businesses and private property owners may still require customers/visitors to wear masks. Masks continue to be required on public transportation, including Linn County LIFTS, per federal order.
Many state and local government jurisdictions recently rescinded mask and face covering regulations in response to updated guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on May 13. The CDC’s updated guidance and public health recommendations stated that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. As a reminder, an individual is “fully vaccinated” two weeks after the last dose of the vaccine series.
The CDC recommends unvaccinated individuals continue to practice prevention measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
Linn County continues to make progress in the fight against COVID-19 and reminds its neighbors that the best strategy to help protect each other and prevent the spread of this virus is to get fully vaccinated. All Iowans age 12 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.