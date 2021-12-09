ALBURNETTAlburnett vs. Cal-Wheatland
The Pirates opened their 2021 season with a dominating 70-40 over Cal-Wheatland on Nov. 30 at home. Gavin Soukup got things going for the Pirates with an early and late two threes. Strong defensive pressure resulted in multiple steals and good hustle on the offensive end gave them a 19-12 lead after one.
A drive to the basket from senior Andrew Ossman started the second period off. Soukup hit another two giving the Pirates a 25-17 forcing Cal-Wheat to call a timeout with 3:31 left. Ossman had a beautiful steal following it up with a two from the key giving the Pirates a 30-19 lead.
Soukup knocked in a much needed three after the Pirates got off to a slow start to the third with 4:46 left. As with the girls game earlier in the night, this was the spark the Pirates needed. With little over two minutes left sophomore Jordan Canton got a steal and tossed it to Ossman for two under the basket for a 50-28 lead.
The fourth started with more good pressure on defense and the offense finding open players for easy baskets sealed the win for the 1-0 Pirates.
CENTRAL CITYCentral City vs. POP
The Wildcats hosted Prince of Peace on Nov. 30 but fell just shy of winning their opening game of the season 54-57. Central City held the lead for three quarters and had a few chances in the fourth to put the game away, but came up just short.
Head coach Tanner Carlson said, “Overall, we played extremely hard, we just made one too many mistakes that cost us late. We are a very young team, and this was the first time many of our kids have played in a varsity game, let alone a game that came down to the last possession.”
Prince of Peace got hot in the fourth quarter and was able to take the lead and hold onto it late.
Aiden and Mekhi both played extremely well to open the season. Benton finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Aiden finished with 16 points including four 3’s.
“Brayden Rickels was a player who played extremely well for us just by his defensive effort and intensity, which led to him playing a lot of minutes down the stretch.” Head coach Tanner Carlson said, “This was his first varsity game as well, and he did a great job. We will look for him to continue to be a great defensive player and energy provider for us in the future.”
Central City vs. CVC
In a high scoring affair, The Wildcats fell a little short losing on the road to CVC 74-92 on Dec. 3. Both teams had productive offensive nights, but CVC was able to hit in a few more shots than the Wildcats in the first half to take a 50-31 lead into the half.
The Wildcats outscored the Huskies in the third 25-23 and kept it real close in the fourth (18-19) but were unable to secure the win.
Central City vs. Midland
Central City ended their first week of the season losing a close one to the Eagles from Midland at home 38-43 on Dec. 4.
NORTH LINNNorth Linn vs. Midland
North Linn raced out to a 33-0 first quarter lead Nov. 30 as they hosted the Midland Eagles. The quarter was highlighted by an alley-oop dunk from Austin Hilmer to Tate Haughenbury. Haughenbury added three other high-flying dunks throughout the night.
The North Linn pressure defense was just too much for the Eagles as the Lynx were able to get 22 steals throughout the night. By halftime, North Linn had built a 56 to 9 lead using their patented full court pressure defense. The Lynx cruised to an opening night victory at home with a 96-23 win over the Eagles.
Head coach Mike Hilmer commented, “Austin Hilmer had one of the best games of his career, nine assists and nine steals to go with 29 points is pretty amazing. Tate Haughenbury also had a tremendous game with several electrifying dunks throughout the night. Cade Haughenbury was unbelievable on the boards grabbing nine rebounds and scoring 16 points.”
North Linn at Marquette Catholic
The North Linn boys’ basketball team hit the road Dec. 3 to play Marquette Catholic in Bellevue. North Linn caught fire from the three-point line hitting 17 long range bombs, just one shy of the school record in route to an 88 to 35 win.
“Austin had smoke coming off his hands as he buried a school record nine three-pointers and scoring 38 points.” said Hilmer
Tate Haughenbuy had 13 points with some highlight reel dunks in the process. Dylan Kurt and Mason Bechen each had nine points.
North Linn vs. CVC
North Linn returned home against a very good Cedar Valley Christian team on Dec. 4. The Lynx were able to come up with a 94 to 47 win thanks to tremendous balance in their scoring, something coach Hilmer has been looking for.
“Cedar Valley had trouble keeping up with us, but the Huskies are much improved this year with the addition of Conor Sukel.” said Hilmer
Austin Hilmer had 24 and a double/double with 11 assists, Dylan Kurt 21, Ben Wheatley 20, Tate Haughenbury 10 and Cade Haughenbury nine for the Lynx. Both Haughenbury’s had to sit much of the first half with foul trouble. Tate Collum chipped in 6 points for the Lynx as well.
CENTER POINT URBANAThe Stormin’ Pointers opened up their 2021 season with two losses. They fell to a strong West Delaware team on Nov. 30th 56-33 and 45-42 against Mount Vernon on Dec. 3.
Center Point Urbana at West Delaware
The first half of the game CPU played solid on both ends keeping pace with the Hawks trailing 18-25 at the half. The second half the Hawks came out and played tough holding a 37-27 lead. In the fourth period they controlled both ends of the court out scoring CPU 19-6 to take home the win.
Senior Gavin Brinks and junior Tucker Clark led CPU each with eight. Gabe Hansen contributed with seven. Defensively Braylon Havel led with four rebounds and a steal. Brinks and Clark both had three rebounds.
Center Point Urbana vs Mount Vernon
CPU lost a close game to rival Mount Vernon on Dec. 3 45-42. Stats and highlights were not available in time for production.