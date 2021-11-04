Even though the Lynx 2021 season came to a close sooner than they had hoped, they can hold their heads high knowing they just put together the best season in school history with their loss to Wapsie Valley Oct. 29th in the Class A second round game 6-7.
In a game that will look like a low scoring affair does not reflect on all the action and suspense the game provided. Including a victory formation mishap by Wapsi Valley giving the Lynx one last chance for the win with less than a minute left on the clock.
After recovering the fumble at the WV 27 the Lynx hurt themselves again with a couple penalties halting any chance for a last-minute win.
The Lynx stats will reflect that they dominated the game on both sides of the ball in most all categories but the one that matters more, the score. Untimely penalties and turnovers were too much for the Lynx to overcome.
The Lynx started off the game and marched right down the field with ease for a 6-0 lead. It seemed every time the defense would make a huge change of possession play giving their offense a scoring opportunity, the Lynx were not able to capitalize. Eight overall drives were squashed by penalties. It is hard for any team to recover from that.
Wapsie Valley had one huge play the entire game, which was a 75-yard touchdown run at the end of the second quarter which ended up being just enough for the win.
The Lynx had multiple players this season who finished the year in the top 5 in Class 1A individual standings including junior QB Tate Haughenbury with his second place ranking with 23 passing TD’s, third-place finish with 30 offensive touchdowns and third in QB rating at 141.4. He was also fourth with nine two-point conversions.
Senior Austin Hilmer also had a nice season with multiple top five rankings which include; 11 receiving TDs for fifth in the state, fifth in receiving yards with 778, fourth in receptions with 52, and first in state with his 95-yard TD reception.
Three other Lynx hold top five individual honors with Landon Paul third in state with 18 tackles for a loss, Brady Klendworth in fifth with 52 kickoffs and Landon Miller in fourth with a 42.0 punt average.
“Hats off to Wapsie for stopping us when they had to. Besides the long run, we did a great job defensively responding to our two turnovers, and they blocked a punt deep in our territory which we also held them out of the endzone.” Head coach Jared Collum said, “Overall, it was a great season but not the outcome we wanted. Proud of this group, especially all our seniors.”
Multiple school records were broken in this record-breaking season. We will try to post them in an upcoming issue.
Stats were not available in time for production.