The 46th annual ISDTA High School and College State Dance Team and Solo Championship saw the team and solo championships combined into a three-day marathon (Dec. 1-3), including performances from all four of our area High School Varsity Dance Teams.
Taking place at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall in downtown Des Moines, team competition categories included pom, hip hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, military, kick, hoopla, lights, novelty, prop, color guard, all male, co-ed and show production.
Teams and soloists are divided into classes based on school enrollment. They were evaluated and judged by industry professionals from all corners of the United States.
NORTH LINN
In her eighth season as the Lynx Dance and Pom head coach, Shellia Price commented, “We went into this season knowing that we had the seniority and experience on the team, along with some great new additions, to be able to put the extra work into competing three routines. This was the first year that the team has competed in a Hip Hop routine and the first year they competed with three routines.”
This year was a first for the North Linn Dance Team. For the first time in school history, they took three team routines to compete at the State Dance Championships and a record number of team soloists.
“It has been fun watching this entire team bond together, grow with each practice, performance, and competition, and to watch their hard work pay off on the floor at the State Competition.” said Price
North Linn Results:
State Champion – Class I Jazz
Averie Price – 10th place – Class II Dance Soloist
2nd place – Class II Hip-Hop
2nd place – Class III Pom
North Linn Soloists that competed were: Averie Price, Jaden Benesh, Samantha Rechkemmer, Gracy Schutz, and Lizzie Kilburg.
All of the North Linn Soloists were awarded Division 1 Superior medals. Senior Soloist Averie Price was also awarded as the 10th Place Class II Solo trophy place winner.
The team was also awarded the Distinguished Academic Award for a combined team GPA of between 3.5 and 4.0.
“This team came to each and every practice ready to work hard, put in longer than usual practices, practiced on no school days, and even took time to work on their own.” said Price, “I am very proud of the leadership that all six of the team seniors; Malayna Arp, Jaden Benesh, Taylor Munson, Averie Price, Samantha Rechkemmer, and Amber West have brought to the team; and thankful for the extra planning and work that team captains, Jaden Benesh and Averie Price, put in behind the scenes to pull off this fantastic season.”
The North Linn Dance Team attended two other competitions in their route to state. On October 30th they attended the Dance Challenge at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. All of their team routines received Platinum Ratings and their Jazz routine placed second. On November 13th, the Lynx attended the Stack the Stands Competition at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School placing second in Hip- Hop, fifth in Jazz, and fourth in Pom.
“A big thank you to our long-time, award-winning choreographer, and North Linn Dance Team Alumni, Carolon Johson, for the fantastic Jazz and Pom choreography again this season and for your support again this year. And another big thank you to our first-time hip-hop choreographer, Katie Thul, for the hip hop choreography that fit our team perfectly this season.” said Price
ALBURNETT
Alburnett is a no cut team made up of 16 girls this year. All girls are active in other extra-curricular activities and perform at football and basketball games. The team practices before school and later after all other activities are done to work around the dancers' busy schedules and to encourage the participation in other activities.
The 2022 Iowa State Dance competition was a fierce competition. Teams brought their best and Alburnett gave it a good fight which landed them in the top five for both Pom and Jazz.
Alburnett Results:
5th place – Pom Class IV
5th place – Jazz Class II
“The girls competed in the Class II Jazz category and I’m glad I wasn’t a judge. There was not a bad routine in that category. Class II Jazz and Class IV Pom also had some very clean routines and we held our ground and fought to stay in the top five.” said head coach Samantha Gotto, “The team has a few more halftime performances this season and will host a little girl's dance clinic and prep clinic for middle schoolers before the dance season ends.”
CENTER POINT-URBANA
The Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers had a wonderful time at the state competition in an extremely competitive class. They were honored to receive two division one ratings for their Jazz and Pom routines.
In addition to their outstanding routines, they also earned the Distinguished Academic Award for a combined team GPA of between 3.5 and 4.0.
Head coach Emily Turnis commented, “Academics are a very important part of our team, and we were honored to be recognized in that manner.”
Center Point-Urbana Results:
7th place – Jazz Class IV
Sophie Beenken – 8th place – Class VII Dance Soloist
11th place – Poms Class VIII
Center Point-Urbana had five soloists compete this year, senior Kara Perry, and sophomores Sophie Beenken and Allee Schantz were all awarded division one ratings. Sophie Beenken placed eighth overall in the Class 7 Dance Soloist division out of over 60 soloists in her class.
CENTRAL CITY
The Wildcats also participated in this year's State Dance and Pom competition putting together a great performance for state. Central City had two groups placed in their Dance and Pom teams.
Leading the way for the Wildcats was their Hip Hop team placing 10th in Class I. Their Class I Pom team placed 11th.
“This season our dance team has been working hard since July to put together a great performance for State. I am incredibly proud of all the work that the girls have put into making this season a success.” said head coach Mikayla Larsen, “No matter how we placed, all the girls have shown incredible progress this season and continue to impress me with every practice. The season isn’t close to over yet, as we still have our Dance Extravaganza Showcase to prepare for.”
Central City Results:
10th place – Hip Hop Class I
11th place – Pom Class I