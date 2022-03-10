Library Director Denise Levenhagen said the story time group sizes vary, but she’s happy to read to any kids who stop by. She makes sure to let the kids pick some of the books to read so she knows they’ll enjoy their time at the library.
Library Director Denise Levenhagen said the story time group sizes vary, but she’s happy to read to any kids who stop by. She makes sure to let the kids pick some of the books to read so she knows they’ll enjoy their time at the library.
To help patrons with the series available, Levenhagen numbered each book so once you find your niche, you can binge read your favorite series! She’ll also help you find your next favorite, including orders through Inter-Library Loan.
The Central City Library’s move from the J.C. Clegg Library to their current location in the Falcon Civic Center gave them the opportunity to expand their collections and make some unexpected additions. They have a children’s play area, computers for public use, and… cake pans?
“A gal who used to make wedding cakes, when she got out of the business, she asked me if I would like to have the pans here and I said ‘Sure!’” Library Director Denise Levenhagen said with a laugh.
Since then, more residents have brought in fun-shaped cake pans for others to use. As a bonus, the pans are loaned out on “good faith” as they’re not catalogued in the system.
The library’s more commonly used resources include their computers and printers, free Wi-Fi, and children’s area loaded with books and toys. The children’s area typically sees the most guests during story time on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
“They usually tell me what to read,” Levenhagen said shortly after the story time crew of the day chose their books.
With school in session, Levenhagen hasn’t seen quite as many older kids, though COVID-19 shut downs and the subsequent adjustments have had a bit of an impact. When classes went virtual, the school provided computers and Wi-Fi hotspots for area students. Students who would come by after school to play games like Roblox and Minecraft are able to do so at home for now.
“Kids aren’t coming in as much as they used to; I miss that,” Levenhagen explained. “Hopefully they’ll start to come back because they want to read.”
Everyone is welcome at the Central City Library, and Levenhagen is ready to help you find books you’ll enjoy, get you started with their computers, or even print off crosswords and other games for you to try.
To get a Central City Library card, all you have to do is live in Linn County; if you’re outside of Linn County, you can still get access to Central City’s collections as long as you have a card to your hometown library as well. And as always, it’s free!