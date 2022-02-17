Author Pat MacEnulty said, “Who doesn’t love a library? It is a place you can go in any town and discover the world.” With a population just over 700, Coggon’s library is a tiny but mighty locale where you can explore the world and beyond within the pages of their books.
The Coggon Public Library has made its way around Coggon over the years. Originally started as a collection of books in a back room of City Hall by the Ladies Literary Society in 1935, the library was moved to the Coggon School basement before transitioning to what is now the Coggon Opera House Annex in 1985. With help from the Coggon Memorial Foundation and local fundraising, the library settled in its current location on Main St. in 2014.
The Coggon Library’s shelves are packed with stories and still being filled with more. Tables of the latest additions sit inside the front door, and the shelves are covered with every genre and reach every age group.
“We get the newest books available,” Director Diane Knott explained. “The library is supported very well by the city and the patrons.”
Even though COVID lockdown disrupted some of their regular events, their monthly book club is back in action! They meet the third Wednesday of the month; you can contact Diane about the current book or check out some of their past endeavors. The Linn County Master Gardening class will be making its way to town early this spring — make sure to keep an eye out for more information as the time draws closer.
Other events and activities are still postponed for the time being but Diane is hoping to get back to normal this year. Their popular trivia night will be making an appearance soon, as will their beloved children’s story hour. Until then, the library hosts a Kids Book Club to keep kids in the community engaged in reading.
“What’s interesting is the kids I had in story hour all those years ago, I’m having their kids now,” Diane said.
Her 35 years at the library have allowed her to become familiar with patrons and their reading styles, but so much within the library has changed in her time as well. The computers and WiFi are available to anyone who wants to use these resources, and the meeting room can be reserved free of charge. For those who want to avoid subscribing to dozens of different streaming services for one or two shows, DVD copies of different movies and series can be found at the library too — including hits like “Game of Thrones.”
All you need is a free library card!
“When people ask for something new, I look at it before I order it on inter-library loan and see if it would be good for the library to have it on the stacks,” Diane said. Inter-library loans allow libraries around the country to share content others may not have. “Lots of times, I will order that and just have it here in the library.”
To see what books, audio books, and movies are available, visit coggonpubliclibrary.org to check their online catalog.
The Coggon Public Library is open Tuesdays 9:00-6:00, Wednesdays and Fridays 9:00-5:00, and Saturdays 9:00-12:00. You can call 319-435-2542 to talk to Diane about curbside pick-up, book club updates, and reading recommendations. Make sure to check their Facebook page for event updates!