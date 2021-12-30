The past couple of years have brought about changes for everyone: food and grocery delivery can be found everywhere, hybrid and remote workspaces are becoming commonplace, and meeting via Zoom makes for simple family events. Thankfully, changes happening at NXT Bank have been seamless for customers and employees alike.
The end of 2020 showed strong financial performance and security at NXT Bank, which sparked interest from Heartland Bank and Trust in working together. As 2021 began, so did discussions between the two organizations. By October, NXT Bank had become part of Heartland with the merger completing on Dec. 3.
“We now have access to additional resources and funds so we can serve all the community,” said Vice President and Commercial Lender Karla Koehler. “We have access to trust services, we have a full farm management team, we offer a weekly agricultural newsletter.”
Heartland Bank and Trust Company shares similar roots to those of NXT Bank. Beginning in the small town of El Paso, Illinois — population 2,725 — Heartland supported a strong agricultural community akin to that of Central City. With the support of the communities they cared for, Heartland grew to have 57 offices in central and northern Illinois with headquarters settling in Bloomington.
Now, they’ve reached out to Iowa.
“It’s definitely a positive because now we have so many additional resources,” Koehler said. Some of these resources include farmland appraisals, investment planning, and even farm management for those who own farmland.
The Heartland teams have made the transition quick and easy for customers, taking care of most of the changes made during the merger. Direct deposits, automatic transfers, and online banking information will remain the same. Even the staff has remained unchanged.
“All employees that you know and trust in Central City were retained and are still there to help you,” Koehler assured.
If you have any questions, make sure to stop by the branch in downtown Central City or give them a call at 319-438-6621.