The iconic blue of the historic Sawyer House on Main St. in Central City may be getting a new look soon. Originally built in 1878, the Sawyer House is one of four museums the Central City Historical Society is proud to run and maintain, and they’re hoping to restore the exterior to match the era-reminiscent interior.
The Sawyer House became a Central City museum in 1990, but has been a prominent town fixture for decades. The Sawyer family themselves were involved in the community and spent generations in the area.
“Mr. Sawyer built this house so that he could house his whole family, even when they got married,” Sawyer House co-chairperson Brenda Taylor explained.
Brenda is familiar with the House from more than just her experience in the past few years; she used to help clean and maintain the building before she became an official chairperson for the House. Since the Historical Society purchased the home, they have filled it with remnants of years past: an antique sewing machine, a weaving loom, and even instruments from an old town band.
“The guys from the town had a band and they would play up [on the third floor],” Brenda recounted. “In the summer it would be so hot, they would open up all the windows. Well, when they opened up all the windows, then all the townspeople came and sat around the house to listen to them play.”
The Historical Society has made interior renovations to keep the interior in tip-top shape, so it was only a matter of time until they moved their efforts outward to renew the paint and porches. The Sawyer House has survived far worse than some worn paint, though.
“We had two fires in the 1800s. Both of them were downtown which took out all the buildings,” Brenda explained. “The Sawyer House and the meat market that the Sawyers owned and ran were the only two [buildings] left from the first fire. They rebuilt and the next year, there was another fire.”
Though the artifacts featured throughout the house aren’t original to the Sawyer family (aside from a few pictures), they can help give rich insight into the history of not only Central City and Linn County, but the state of the world at the time. The military room, for example, features mementos and uniforms from nearly every post-Revolutionary War, including a Civil War uniform! Other features include old medical and dental tools, a fainting couch, and a full era-appropriate wardrobe.
To learn more about the Sawyer House and stay up-to-date on the Central City Historical Society’s fundraising efforts, follow their Facebook page. To get an inside look at the Sawyer House, send an email to cchistory@outlook.com and schedule a tour.