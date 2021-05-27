Tuesday, May 25

5 p.m. JV 2 JV Softball vs. Marquette Cathotlic High School @ Cole Park.

Wednesday, May 26

Last Day of School — 1:10 p.m. Early Dismissal.

5 p.m. Varsity Softball Double Header vs. West Branch @ West Branch High School.

Thursday, May 27

5 p.m. Varsity 2 Varsity Baseball vs. North Linn @ Central City High School.

5 p.m. Varsity 2 Varsity Softball vs. North Linn @ Central City High School.

Friday, May 28

5 p.m. JV 2 JV Softball vs. Alburnett @ Central City High School Softball Field.

Saturday, May 29

10 a.m. Varsity Softball Tournament vs. Multiple Schools @ Central City Community Schools Softball Field.

Recommended for you