Tuesday, May 25
5 p.m. JV 2 JV Softball vs. Marquette Cathotlic High School @ Cole Park.
Wednesday, May 26
Last Day of School — 1:10 p.m. Early Dismissal.
5 p.m. Varsity Softball Double Header vs. West Branch @ West Branch High School.
Thursday, May 27
5 p.m. Varsity 2 Varsity Baseball vs. North Linn @ Central City High School.
5 p.m. Varsity 2 Varsity Softball vs. North Linn @ Central City High School.
Friday, May 28
5 p.m. JV 2 JV Softball vs. Alburnett @ Central City High School Softball Field.
Saturday, May 29
10 a.m. Varsity Softball Tournament vs. Multiple Schools @ Central City Community Schools Softball Field.