This week in Sports - January 20th - 27th Jan 20, 2022

January 20
Alb Wr at Home quad – senior night
CPU Wr at South Tama
CPU GB vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
CPU BB at Vinton-Shellsburg
CC Wr at Starmont
NL Wr at Alburnett

January 21
ALB B/G BB at Springville
CPU GB at South Tama
CPU BB vs. South Tama
CC G/B BB at Starmont
NL G/B BB at Maquoketa Valley

January 22
ALB Wr at Home tourn.
CPU Wr at home quad dual
CC Wr at Anamosa
NL Wr at North Butler

January 25
ALB G/B BB vs. Starmont – senior night
CPU GB vs. Independence
CPU BB at Independence
CC G/B BB vs. Maquoketa Valley
NL G/B BB vs. Ed-Co

January 27
ALB G/B BB vs. Beckman
CPU Wr vs. Maquoketa