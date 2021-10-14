This week in Sports October 15th - 21st Oct 14, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save October 14TRC VB West Side Pool Play at TBAWaMaC VB tournament at MarionTRC XC at BellevueCPU XC WaMaC meet at SolonOctober 15ALB FB vs. Columbus Catholic (senior night)CC FB at Central ElkaderNL FB vs. Maquoketa ValleyCPU FB at Hampton-Dumont-CALOctober 16TRC VB at Calamus-WheatlandOctober 18ALB VB Regionals at Columbus CatholicNL VB Regionals at TBACPU VB IGHSAU Regionals at Independence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCaspers family has record dayMount Vernon Hall of Fame nominees announcedNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentAnamosa football: Thrilling trophy triumphSpringville football: Saving the best for lastJohnson takes pumpkin crown: First Minnesota winner since 2014Semifinalist announced in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship ProgramCCA Foundation’s treasurer seeks at-large seatHurt charged with firearms possessionCandidate list set for Nov. 2 city and school board elections Images Videos