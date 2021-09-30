This week in Sports September 30th - October 6th Sep 30, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save September 30ALB VB vs. Maquoketa ValleyOctober 1ALB FB at North CedarCC FB vs SpringvilleCPU FB at Charles CityNL FB at StarmontOctober 2ALB XC at Grundy CenterCPU XC at WartburgOctober 5ALB VB vs North LinnCC VB at Maquoketa ValleyCPU VB at BentonNL VB at AlburnettALB XC at ManchesterCC/SPR XC at ManchesterCPU XC at ManchesterNL XC at Dike-New HartfordOctober 7ALB VB vs SpringvilleCC VB vs North LinnNL VB at Central City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne dead in I-80 crash in Johnson CountySteven Ray BakerGovernor Reynolds announces broadband grant recipients of $100M investmentMidland cross country: Coming together as oneSpringville volleyball: Title run just startingAnamosa tweaks COVID policyAnamosa cross country: State-ranked programBallot set for electionShona KardarasAnamosa football: Tough learning lessons Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.