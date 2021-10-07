This Week in Sports Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save October 7ALB VB vs Springville (senior night)CC VB vs North Linn (senior night)NL VB at Central CityOctober 8ALB FB at WapelloCC FB vs Calamas-Wheatland (senior night)NL FB vs Hudson (senior night)CPU FB vs. South TamaOctober 9ALB XC at North LinnNL XC at HomeOctober 11CPU VB WaMaC Pool Plat at homeOctober 14TRC West VB @ TBATRC XC at BellevueCPU VB WaMaC at Marion Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMaxine 'Kitty' Henrietta SiebelsRISE offers Anamosa another optionBridge worsensNew competition gym proposed: School board approves continued work on initial plansMount Vernon student places second in national photography contestMidland wrestling: Miller to walk on at Iowa StateMount Vernon joins Resilient Iowa CommunitiesRabineau sentenced to 52 yearsSupport education savings accountsSolon’s go-to guy Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.