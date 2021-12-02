This week in Sports Dec 2, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save December 2CPU Wr Home DDNL Wr at CPUDecember 3ALB Wr at IndependenceCC G/B BB at CVCCPU GBB at Mt. VernonNL G/B BB at CalamasDecember 4ALB W at IndpendenceCC G/B BB vs. MidlandCPU W at WilliamsburgNL G/GB BB at CVCNL Wr at Wapsie ValleyDecember 6NL G/GB BB at POPDecember 7ALB G/B BB vs. MidlandCC G/B BB vs. CalamasCPU G/B BB at MarionCPU Wr at AnamosaDecember 9CPU Wr vs. Vinton-Shellsburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesA festive start to the Christmas SeasonTaste: Alger’s Pizza Palace celebrates 35 years in businessHoliday happeningsStrawberry Hill Elementary counselor earns state awardSpringville volleyball wrap-up: One to rememberSpringville football: Wilt, Menster earns All-State honorsSolon aims to offer a similar level of serviceDining dollars returns for 2021Llamas and sheep and goats, oh my!Magical Night will be drive-through event Dec. 1 Images Videos