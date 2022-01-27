This week in Sports Jan 27, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save January 27ALB G/B BB vs. BeckmanCPU Wr vs. Maquoketa – senior nightJanuary 28ALB B/G BB at SpringvilleCPU GBB at WilliamsburgCPU BBB vs. WilliamsburgCC G/B BB at Ed-CoNL G/B BB vs. East BuchananJanuary 29ALB Wr TRC at LisbonCPU Wr WaMaC Tournament at SolonCPU G/B BB vs. MarionCC Wr TRC at LisbonNL Wr TRC at LisbonFebruary 1ALB G/B BB vs North LinnCPU G BB at VintonCPU B BB vs VintonCC G/B BB vs. East BuchananNL G/B BB vs SpringvilleFebruary 3NL G/B BB at Lisbon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland wrestling: Miller impresses in title runAnamosa JV boys basketball: Welcome back Jay GattoMidland, Wyoming set to form unique partnershipAnamosa superintendent to retireSpringville girls basketball: Wilson does it again, goes for 50Autumn Pino named new superintendent of Lisbon, Springville schoolsAnamosa boys basketball: Practice exactly what was neededTrailblazers named Member of the YearMustang archers to host home tournamentAnamosa girls wrestling - Ava Scranton: Taking center stage Images Videos