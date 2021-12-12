Sara Reid Central City basketball

This week’s honoree Sara Reid broke the 1000-point plateau in her Wildcat career this past week in their game against Easton Valley.

What is the best part about competing?

The best part about competing is being able to play with my friends, while also having a lot of fun.

What is your favorite quote?

Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships.

How does being an athlete make you a better person?

Being an athlete makes me a better person because I get to be a leader for the younger kids.

How to you calm yourself down before a game?

I calm my butterflies by visualizing how the game is going to go beforehand. Although I feel like sometimes in big moments you are always going to have those butterflies if it means that much to you.

Who inspired you as a young athlete?

My mom.

One word to describe you?

Leader.

