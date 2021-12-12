This week's Athlete of the Week is... Central City’s Sara Reid, Basketball Dec 12, 2021 Dec 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sara Reid Central City basketballThis week’s honoree Sara Reid broke the 1000-point plateau in her Wildcat career this past week in their game against Easton Valley.What is the best part about competing?The best part about competing is being able to play with my friends, while also having a lot of fun.What is your favorite quote?Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships.How does being an athlete make you a better person?Being an athlete makes me a better person because I get to be a leader for the younger kids.How to you calm yourself down before a game?I calm my butterflies by visualizing how the game is going to go beforehand. Although I feel like sometimes in big moments you are always going to have those butterflies if it means that much to you.Who inspired you as a young athlete?My mom.One word to describe you?Leader. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland wrestling: All the confidence in the worldChristmas Tree Walk set for in-person return: Virtual option also being plannedLighting up Oxford with the sights of the seasonAnamosa girls basketball: Learning life lessonsAnamosa boys basketball: Playing high-level hoopsSpringville boys basketball: Look is surprisingly similarA lion, trains, Santa Claus…oh myLisbon Dance takes first in pom2021 Holiday GalleryAmy Friedl-Stoner performing her holiday show at Paramount Theater Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.