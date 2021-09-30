Central City head coach Danielle Clark summed up Reid’s play, “She’s our workhorse, go-to hitter and the one we rely on to get us a kill when we need it. She’s only played in half of our sets so far this year, but is still third in the conference in total kills. She leads the conference in kills per set, and teams have started to triple block on her in matches realizing how much she means to our offense.
Nothing fazes her, as she is full of confidence every time she steps on the court. She’s not always happy with getting replaced by the libero, but I put her in several times last night to give Bella a break. I have that much confidence in her to make a pass when we need it, but I also need her going 100% in the front row every time she’s in so she understands she needs a break every now and then. She’s a tough server, a great attitude, and was voted captain by our team last season and this one for a reason. Her peers look up to her, and rally around her skills. She’s one of our few irreplaceable athletes, and will be a big hole to fill next year when she’s gone.
Q&A with Sara ReidWhat is the best part about competing? I love just being the leader of my team and being able to go out and fight every night.
What is your favorite sports quote? “Some people don’t like you just because your strength reminds them of their weakness. Don’t let the hate slow you down.”
How does being an athlete make you a better person? I think that being an athlete opens a lot of doors for me. I get the chance to meet a lot of people through travel balls that go to different schools.
What do you do to calm your butterflies while you compete? I always take a deep breath and realize that not everyone has the opportunity to be in the position I am.
What age were you when you started your sport? I was about 10 when I started playing volleyball and I really enjoyed it.
Who inspired you as a young athlete? My brother inspired me a lot because of how good he was even at a young age and I was always like I wanna be good like him someday.