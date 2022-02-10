Brylea Brooks and Mekhi Benton, Central City basketballWhat is the best part about competing?
Brylea: Working hard with my teammates and celebrating our wins.
Mekhi: I enjoy the challenge of going against someone else and them challenging me to be the best I can be.
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Brylea: Being an athlete has taught me to set SMART goals to improve confidence and motivation, so I can perform at my full potential.
Mekhi: I think one of the biggest ones that sports can teach you is that you’re not always going to win, but you just got to keep going and if you put your mind to it and work hard you can accomplish big things in life and sports.
Favorite quote?
Brylea: “ Take your victories, whatever they may be, cherish them, use them, but don’t settle for them”
Mekhi: “Nothing is given. Everything is earned” ~ Lebron James
How do you calm yourself down before a game?
Brylea: Take a deep breath and be confident.
Mekhi: I just breathe and think about what I can do to give us the best chance to win.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Brylea: My brother, Andrew, inspired me because he has never given up on me, but has always been tough on me.
Mekhi: When I was younger, I didn’t really look up to an athlete my grandpa inspired me to play sports and still does but Lebron James and Kevin Durant I like to watch the most now and try to take little things from their game to make mine better.