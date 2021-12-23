Collin Hoskins CPU wrestling and Carson Klostermann Alburnett wrestling
This week’s honorees are Collin Hoskins from Center Point-Urbana, and from Alburnett we have Carson Klostermann.
Head Coach Matt Grennan commented Hoskins and the impact he has made in his time at CPU. “He is such a great kid/young man. Plays every position in football. Class president. Leader, role model, class act, great big brother to his sisters and fellow wrestlers.”
Head Coach Clayton Rush on Klostermann’s week, “He was 11-0 through the week, and in his 11th dual/match of the week was when he wrestled his best with a high level of intensity. To have that kind of energy and focus at that point says a lot about his trust in his training and his abilities.”
Carson Klostermann wrestled a Pleasant Valley wrestler two weeks ago to an overtime win. Just this past weekend he beat him 13-2. “Carson brought another level of intensity to that match, one that I have not seen from him and really excites me. If he can hold on to that and reach that level in the near future, good things will happen for him.” said Rush
What is the best part about competing?
Collin, Knowing how much work you put in, then getting to see your hard work pay off.
Carson, The best part about competing is when all of the hard work you put in pays off.
What is your favorite quote?
Collin, Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn’t work hard.
Carson, Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Collin, Being an athlete has taught me that nothing is ever given, and if you want something you have to go work hard and earn it.
Carson, It makes my work ethic better in everything I do whether it’s school or my everyday life.
How to you calm yourself down before a game?
Collin, I like to take a deep breath and reassure myself of what I am capable of and go out on that mat and control what I can control.
Carson, I just try to tell myself to go out and give it everything I’ve got and if it doesn’t go my way then the only thing I can do is work harder.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Collin, As a young athlete Linebacker Brian Urlacher for the Chicago Bears was someone I always looked up too.
Carson, My grandpa because he’s always been one of my biggest supporters.
One word to describe you?
Collin, Compassionate.
Carson, One word that describes me is Discipline, because even on the days when it’s hard to get that extra workout or that extra rep I just know it needs to be done to better myself and reach my goals.