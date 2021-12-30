This week’s recipient is sophomore Kamryn Kurt. Kamryn is having an outstanding season for the Lynx girls’ basketball team this season. She leads the team in assists, steals and points. She is shooting 44.6% from three-point range (25/56) which leads the team. She has also made 20/23 (87%) of her free throws.
“Kamryn is a great competitor who has put a lot of time in the gym working on her game.” said Wheatley, “ She also has great instincts on the court, especially when it comes to passing and finding open teammates.”
Q&A with KamrynWhat is the best part about competing?
The best part about competing is simply the competitive nature of the sport, but above all, seeing the time put in, turn into success.
What is your favorite quote?
“Everything negative-pressure, challenges-is all an opportunity for you to rise” from Kobe Bryant
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Being an athlete makes me a better person by allowing me to set goals and go after them. This not only pertains to basketball, but also life outside of it, as positive goals that I set in life make me a better person. I wouldn’t have that drive, however, if it weren’t for being an athlete. Being an athlete also puts me in a position to support my teammates in all of their successes, which contributes to who I am as a person.
How to you calm yourself down before a game?
I don’t often get butterflies while I compete, but if I do, I take some deep breaths and know that the game is just another opportunity to do what I love.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
My mom inspired me the most as a young athlete. She is the reason basketball has been and is still such an important part of my life.