Originally founded in 1853, Troy Mills became the 21st town in the state of Iowa and is now classified as an unincorporated village. Many businesses and organizations have come and gone in Troy Mills, including a hotel, a saw mill, a number of churches, and the Oddfellows Hall, which is now one of the sites maintained by the Troy Mills Historical Society.
Before North Linn, rural schoolhouses were scattered around Linn County, one of which sat north of town and eventually made its way back into Troy Mills in the 1920s. Holman School’s original foundation was in the countryside and additions have been built onto the current structure, but everything inside is set up like a traditional schoolhouse.
Behind the classroom lie rows of display cases filled with town history. Everything from military uniforms to bank notes and even a book of anyone caught breaking the law in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
“Running a horse on the road in town — couldn’t do that,” Troy Mills Historical Society President Lance Rowe explained, finding examples in the book on display. “Dynamiting fish, hunting without a license, drunk and disorderly…”
The Historical Society’s pride and joy is the area map that covers nearly an entire wall in the schoolhouse. When the organization originally received the map, it was torn, tattered, and in desperate need of repair. They applied and were approved for a grant from the Linn County Historic Preservation Commission and were able to ship the map to Pennsylvania, where professionals took about nine months to restore it. It’s now located near the chalkboard in the schoolhouse.
Normal operating hours are during the summer months, but you can discuss a scheduled tour by contacting the Historical Society via phone at 319-224-3641, through email at troymillshistory@gmail.com, or by visiting their Facebook page.