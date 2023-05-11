Through ownership changes, a pandemic and moving to Troy Mills, Take the Cake Desserts has continued its steadfast quality and passion for desserts for weddings and special occasions.
Take the Cake Desserts was initially based in Marion until 2019 but moved to Troy Mills after owner Cindy Lemley took over at the beginning of 2020. She had been working under the previous owner.
“I knew the previous owner from quite a few years ago and just had noticed she was looking for someone to bake,” said Lemley. “I had never decorated anything as far as she did things, but I knew how to bake.”
Lemley was hired and has been in the business for 10 years, growing from a baker to soon managing the company from start to finish by taking orders, making the desserts, decorating, the financial work and working with clients. The previous owner, who wanted to pursue other ventures in the wedding industry, sold her business.
After Lemley took over, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It was stressful, to begin with, trying to figure out how to get the product out for people to enjoy it.
“It didn’t last too long as they started opening up smaller gatherings and that sort of thing. I actually did pretty well for 2020 compared to a lot of business,” said Lemley.
Lemley continues to cater to every special occasion, but her main focus is wedding dessert catering for clients. Take the Cakes Desserts has a wide range of flavors and dessert options that come from Lemley’s recipes.
“We are well known for our cupcakes or any kind of cake product,” said Lemley. “That is where it started, but now we have a single-serving product for people.”
Her specialty is cakes, cupcakes, mini pies, cheesecakes and cakes and jar desserts. Flavors change depending on the season, but constant ones include: “I Do Wedding Cake,” “Death by Chocolate,” “Sprinkles,” “Salted Chocolate Caramel,” “Champagne + Strawberries” and “Red Velvet.” Lemley is also expanding into cookies this year.
According to Lemley, individual desserts are ideal for larger events like weddings and graduations because it eliminates the hassle of cutting a large sheet cake. Many clients also prefer dessert bars giving their guests options when attending.
“The cake cutting typically in the past has always been the big, huge, elaborate cakes that are 10-20 tiers for big weddings,” said Lemley, “Most people do two tiers for their cutting ceremony and have the desserts for their guests.”
Lemley said many clients are picking the jar desserts: Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate Lasagna, Oreo, Cake Parfaits and more, as their wedding desserts because the jars are unusual, new and nontraditional.
Take the Cake Desserts also offers gluten-free options and some nut-free options, but all cupcakes contain dairy, and all of the desserts are made at Lemley’s home outside of Troy Mills.
Recently she was able to move into a space specifically for her baking at home.
“It is huge having everything separate because before, I was basically constantly working. It was right there in my face, so I would be constantly working, which is fine, but I am able to set a schedule of ‘my kids need this,’ ‘my family needs this.’ I can set that time aside and do it then,” said Lemley.
Lemley said the most rewarding part of her business is seeing people enjoy the desserts, especially in taste testings.
“I have been around it so long, and someone new tries it and enjoys it is probably the biggest thing. I have had clients come and be like ‘yeah, I know it is part of it, so I am going to do it,’ and they sit down and start trying the products and they are like ‘oh, man, this is going to be a tough decision,” said Lemley. “It is very enjoyable to see that.”
Since Take the Cake Desserts does not have a storefront, Lemley said a phone call is the best way to place an order. She said being able to talk through orders with clients is beneficial.
For wedding-planning couples, Lemely offers the “Sweetest Day ‘’ dessert event twice a year, free for taste-testing different desserts. The next event is this fall or other times for tasting and consultation are by appointment only.
Lemley also partners with Ashton Hill Farm in Cedar Rapids, having products there on an as-available basis.
For more information on Take the Cake Desserts, contact Lemley at 319-382-2936, email takethecakedesserts@gmail.com, or visit https://www.takethecakedesserts.com/.