With my favorite team out of the playoffs, watching the Bengals vs. Chiefs and Rams vs. 49ers games still managed to stress me out. The Niners are my second favorite team, mostly thanks to my godmother, but George Kittle is easily my favorite tight end. Cincinnati and Kansas City left me with a tougher choice. Some of my closest friends are Chiefs fans, but my love for Joe Burrow and the underdogs had me rooting for the Bengals.
Seeing the Niners kick the Packers out and then get knocked out of the playoffs themselves was kind of tough, but I wasn’t upset that the Rams won, mostly because of Matthew Stafford. Stafford spent 12 years with the Detroit Lions and in those 12 years, the Lions had only four winning seasons, two of which ended with close calls at 9-7.
Since the Lions and Rams swapped Stafford and Jared Goff, the Lions haven’t had much more luck. The Los Angeles Rams, however, last saw the Super Bowl in 2018 and lost to — no surprise — Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.
I’m willing to credit this Super Bowl appearance and complete 180 in nearly 20 years of scoring to Sean McVay. Before McVay’s first year in LA in 2017, the Rams hadn’t had a winning season since 2003; their last Super Bowl win was 1999. McVay’s first year ended with a Wild Card loss, but his second year ended in their Super Bowl run. And now they’re taking another shot.
The Bengals have had far less luck than the Rams. They’ve had it tougher than quite a few NFL teams, with two Super Bowl appearances that resulted in losses — both to the 49ers and both in the ‘80s. This is only Joe Burrow’s second year in the NFL, but he has proven to be a major asset to the Bengals. Despite starting his college career at The Ohio State University, his transfer to LSU clearly had a big impact on his playing ability. And now Burrow is back in Ohio leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988.
I don’t like crediting quarterbacks with a team’s record. Quarterbacks are the most easily identifiable players, but a successful team relies on all moving parts working together: coaches, quarterback, receivers, offensive line, defense, and kickers. If any of those positions are lacking, the entire team suffers.
It’s tough to guess who has a better combination of moving parts. Burrow has Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins receiving for him, an offensive line that typically gives Burrow some leeway in the pocket, and a defense that did a great job against Kansas City’s offense. Stafford has Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. all looking for the ball, an offensive line that also gives him time in the pocket, and a defense that kept San Francisco out of the end zone long enough to win.
The Super Bowl is in three days. My adoration for Joe Burrow would love to see a Bengals win, but Stafford deserves it after having his talent shuttered for 12 years. Given the state of the playoffs, it’ll be a great game with a worthy winner either way... but I’m rooting for Cincinnati. Go Bengals!