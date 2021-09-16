On December 28, 1846, Iowa was granted official statehood. Since then, towns have come and gone, names have been established and changed, and some of the wildest stories have taken place right down the street. Linda McCann has researched those wild stories and become one of Iowa’s most prolific storytellers.
What started as a personal project to teach her granddaughters about Iowa’s history has turned into 14 published novels with even more in the works. Eight of those 14 books focus on lost towns in various counties, from Bremer to Cedar to Linn. Most recently, McCann dove into the hidden history of World War II prison camps in rural Iowa.
Prisoners of War in Iowa is one of McCann’s proudest works, not just because of the people she met along the way, but because “so many people didn’t know about it and I learned so much,” she said.
But war camps aren’t the only stories our history books left out. When it comes to the Midwest’s involvement in the prohibition of alcohol in the 1920s and early 1930s, many minds jump to Chicago and Al Capone’s hand in running speakeasies around the Windy City. What many Midwesterners don’t know is how many Iowans were bootleggers as well.
McCann’s novel Prohibition in Iowa takes an in-depth look at the secret lives many Iowa farmers lived during the prohibition era. With the Great Depression weighing heavily on their lives, farmers started using their crops to make moonshine they sold in secrecy, some even developing Chicago Mob ties in the process.
This kind of information isn’t found easily, McCann learned. Librarians became her first source of information, pointing her toward old newspaper archives and locals with family stories passed down from generation to generation.
Now, you can join McCann as she delves into Iowa’s past as the guest speaker at the Cedar Rapids History Center on September 21 at noon. Tickets to the event are available at historycenter.org/lunch. See you there!