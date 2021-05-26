A community Vacation Bible School will be held July 11-15 at the United Church of Christ in Central City from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration forms for 4-year-olds through 5th graders are available at school or by contacting the church. The theme is “Rocky Railroad.” According to Pastor, Vicki Englemann, “We are looking forward to a fun week full of faith formation, music, and games.”
Cost is $25 for the first child in the family, $20 for the second child. “With the cost for no family being more than $50,” she explained. There are scholarships available. Contact Pastor Engelmann for more information. Early registrations are appreciated, she said. Contact the church at 438-3065 or email centralcityucc@gmail.com.