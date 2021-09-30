Gail Jones (with husband Bill assisting) portrays her mom, long time Center Point high school principal’s secretary Corky Kramer, at the Center Point Historical Society Cemetery Walk Sunday afternoon, Sept. 19.
Carolyn Roseberry portrays her grandmother Susie Roseberry — complete with the pot Susie made her family-favorite noodles in — at the Center Point Cemetery Walk. Carolyn’s father Bert, the only one remaining of Susie and Austin’s 10 children, was among the more than 30 guests at the Historical Society event. More photos: page 16.
You can pick up useful information in unexpected places.
At the Center Point Historical Society annual Cemetery Walk on Sept. 19, guests learned what you might do with homemade noodles that don’t meet country cook standards.
Gail Jones, portraying her mom Corky Kramer (1923-2000), said her mom didn’t know how to cook when she got married and her first batch of noodles turned out bad. Her farmer husband Clarence kindly said since they couldn’t eat them, they could use them for shoelaces.
Corky became a good cook, but her claim to fame was 19 years as the Center Point high school principal’s secretary, a job that Gail took over after Corky retired.
The other Cemetery Walk portrayers and subjects were: John Stuelke as Charlie Edaburn, Interurban railroad employee; Dr. Philip Andersen as legendary Center Point baseball coach and teacher Bob Bowers; Carolyn Roseberry as her grandmother Susie Roseberry who was married to farmer Austin Roseberry for almost 81 years; and Emma McClure, CPU junior, as Amanda Carr Bartleson (1837-1902).