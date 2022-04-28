Vera A. Rhinehart Meyer, 93, of Center Point, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Northbrook Manor Care following an illness.
A Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker. Burial: Center Point Cemetery. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point assisted the family.
Vera was born to Vernon and Clara (Notbohm) Ritze in rural Alburnett, Sept. 19, 1928. She graduated from Center Point High School in 1947. After graduation, she worked at Iowa National Insurance Company and during the war she worked at a machine shop in Cedar Rapids. On Sept. 27, 1949, she married William “Bill” Rhinehart at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker; they moved to Center Point in 1955. Mary Rhinehart, Bill’s mother, lived with them for 38 years. Bill took over the DX station in 1958 and they moved and bought the Skelly Station in 1970. Vera was a bookkeeper for 30 years. She was one of the first library board members. In 1962, she passed the Postal Service test and worked at the Center Point Post Office for 37 years and worked part-time at the Cedar Rapids Post Office. Bill passed away Nov. 16, 1991. On May 10, 1997, she married an old friend, Richard Meyer, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker; Richard passed away Sept. 25, 2005.
Vera loved being a farm girl, she picked corn with her father and their team of horses. Later in life, she enjoyed hosting Christmas Eve diners, driving anywhere, auctions, the casino, snack pizzas from the Pizza Place, tenderloins from Joensy’s, and chicken wings from Center Point Foods.
Vera is survived and lovingly remembered by her three sons, Mike (Gail) Rhinehart, Kevin (Marsha) Rhinehart, and Greg (Faith) Rhinehart, all of Center Point; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; stepdaughter, Laura (Rick) Batcheler; sister-in-law, Roselyn Rhinehart; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Ritze and Claire Notbohm Ritze; her first husband, Bill Rhinehart; husband, Richard Meyer; siblings, Melvin (Arlene) Ritze, Emma (Albert) Schuch, and Fern (Lloyd) Schultz; and stepson, Paul Meyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Center Point-Urbana School District, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, or the Center Point Lions Club.