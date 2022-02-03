Virgil Joseph Holub, 82, of Cedar Rapids, passed away following a lengthy illness, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. A visitation was held with a vigil service Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service took place Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Solon, with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Prairieburg.
Virgil was born Sept. 20, 1939, in Anamosa, son of August ‘Gus’ and Agnes (Walker) Holub. In 1962, he married Mary Matthews, the couple later divorced. Virgil served honorably in the United States Army from 1962-1968, during the Vietnam Era. Shortly after his early departure from high school, he went to work for and managed Elk Ready Mix in Center Point. Virgil then worked his way up at Cargill in Cedar Rapids for 33 years and retired as assistant supervisor in 1997. In 1990, Virgil was united in marriage to Mary Jane ‘Janie’ Mehmen, the couple later divorced. He was an active member of the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post #460, St. Mary Catholic Church in Solon, Ducks Unlimited: Blue Creek Chapter, Pheasants Forever, and a longtime supporter of the NRA. Virgil’s favorite things were spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, cutting and splitting firewood, farming, and playing cards, especially Euchre. He was a true friend to everyone he met, and we were all blessed to have him in our lives.
Survivors include his children, Dr. Thomas (Marci) Holub of Solon, Terri (Kenny) Jones of Swisher, and Traci (Steve) Warren of Arvada, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Matthew Holub, Travis (Haley) Holub, Courtney (Drew) Markworth, Chelsea (Ian) Bakewell, Conner Jones, Brady, Trey, and Addyson Warren; two great-grandchildren, Mattie and Breckon; siblings, Phyllis Rausch of Marion, Larry (Suzanne) Holub, Gary Holub and Mary Kruse, all of Center Point and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Holub of Mexico.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Agnes Holub; former wife, Mary Schipper; son, Tony Holub; siblings, Doris (Richard) Divoky and William Holub and brothers-in-law, William Rausch and Gary Kruse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Solon American Stinocher Legion Post #460. The family would like to extend a special thank you to UnityPoint Health Hospice and all of Virgil’s healthcare providers for their loving care. Please share a memory of Virgil at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.