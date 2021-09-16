North Linn VolleyballNorth Linn went 8-1 this week with a 3-1 match win against Cedar Valley Christian on Sept 7 (15-25, 26-24, 32-30, 26-24). The Lynx went into this match without their starting setter Jill Smith due to sickness, handing the controls over to Addison Cira who put together a very good night with 29 assists.
Head coach Jennifer McNeill commented, “Addison Cira stepped up and filled her spot and did an amazing job.”
Chloe VanEtten had a big night at the net and the service line for the Lynx leading the team in both kills (13) and aces (5). Evalyn Robinson did a fantastic job as well on defense leading the Lynx with 32 digs.
“We had to battle the entire match. The girls believed in each other and came away with the victory. It was a total team effort.” said McNeill
On Sept 11 at Jesup the Lynx wrapped up their week going 5-0 coming away as tournament champs. North Linn won all of their matches 2-0 with the exception of the Alburnett match which they won 3-1.
“During that match, we were struggling to click at first but the girls pulled together and won 2-1.” said McNeill
The Lynx opened with a two-set win (21-11, 21-10) over South Winneshiek. Evalyn Robinson led with nine digs and had one ace. VanEtten lead the team in kills with seven. In match two they defeated West Central 21-15, 21-11. Jill Smith helped lead the Lynx to the win with 13 assists and one block.
Match three the Lynx faced Jesup. North Linn came out hot in the first set taking it easily 21-9. Set two was a little closer but the Lynx took the win 21-18. In their match up against Alburnett the Pirates came out and took the first set 21-19, but were able to win the next two 21-18, 15-9 for the win. The lynx wrapped up their day with another two-set win against Central Elkader (21-13, 21-8)
“A number of players played really well throughout the day. It’s nice to be able to rely on so many girls to make big plays. We look to carry over our successful weekend into next week as we start conference play.” said McNeill
Central Point Urbana VolleyballThe Pointers opened up the week hosting Monticello on Sept 7. The Panthers came in with a 7-3 record. CPU battled during every set but came up short losing in five sets. (25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 25-21, 15-17). On Sept 9 CPU traveled to South Tama losing in three sets (20-25, 22-25, 21-25).
On Sat 11 CPU played at the always tough Linn-Mar Tournament. The Pointers were able to pick up their second win of the season in their first match-up again Linn-Mar 2-1 (23-21, 14-21, 15-12). Unfortunately, this was the only match they were able to win on the day. They fell to Dubuque Hempstead 2-0, and in the rematch against host Linn-Mar they lost 2-0.
CPU had one other matchup against Sumner-Fredericksburg but the final score along with the day’s stats were not available in time for production.
Head coach Michelle Halac commented, “Overall this week our girls showed a lot of grit and hustle. The girls were all over the court, covering each other and doing all they could to keep plays alive, if needed. There is still a lot that we need to work on both individually and as a team, but we are grateful for and proud of the effort that these girls put forth each match.”
Halac followed up by saying one of the biggest things that they have struggled with during multiple sets this week was their serving efficiency and that is something they are continuing to work on and trouble shoot as a team. “We strive for improvement and are continuously trying to build on what we have done the previous match.”
Central City VolleyballThe Wildcats had a light schedule this week with their only game being at Prince of Peace on Sept 9. Going into the game head coach Danielle Clark knew that her junior starting setter Ali Fritcher was not available for the game which put them a little in the hole you would think at least.
Coach Clark called on sophomore Belle Whitson to take on the roll and Whitson came through with flyers colors with 34 assists in the Wildcats three set straight win against the Irish. On defense she contributed with eight digs and recorded five aces.
“Belle had a great night setting after Ali was out sick. The girls started slow but started to mesh a bit better as the match progressed.” said Clark
Senior Sara Reid benefited from Whitson’s nice game with 19 of the Wildcats 39 kills on the night.
Defensively, Bella Damm led with 11 of the teams 45 digs. Hannah Kramer, Whitson and Reid each had eight.
Individual stats vs Prince of Peace include: assists – Belle Whitson 34, Bailee Weber, Hannah Kramer, Brylea Brooks, Bella Damm, Sara Reid one; kills – Sara Reid 19, Bailee Weber 11, Coletta Wade five, Natalie Noonan three, Bella Damm one; digs – Bella Damm 11, Hannah Kramer, Belle Whitson, Sara Reid eight, Bailee Weber six, Brylea Brooks three, Lexi Hennick one; blocks – Coletta Wade, Sara Reid two, Bailee Weber, Belle Whitson one; aces – Belle Whitson five, Brylea Brooks, Bella Damm, Sara Reid two, Hannah Kramer one.
Alburnett VolleyballAlburnett went through another rough week losing to Calamas-Wheatland on Sept 9 in three sets (19-25, 25-8, 21-25, 22-25).
On Sept 11 they played at the Jesup Tournament. In their opening match they fell to South Winneshiek in two sets (14-21, 19-21). In their second match against West Central they were able to take the Devils to three sets. After losing set one 10-21, the Pirates came back and played a nice second set winning 21-14. But West Central was able to come back in the third winning 15-12 for the win.
In their third matchup they faced a familiar foe in conference rival North Linn. The Pirates handed the Lynx their only set loss on the day in the first set, but North Linn came back to win the next two for the win.
Stats were not available in time for production.