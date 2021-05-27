Tom Zasadny believes in craftsmanship and providing artisan-quality products. He has been renovating high-end pianos for over 25 years specializing in Steinway grand pianos. Zasadny owns Premier Piano Service in Walker, and says his company recently signed an exclusive agreement with Steinway & Sons of New York, to be their authorized rebuilder for Steinway’s Certified Pre-owned Program (CPO).
“We signed the agreement in March. The director of manufacturing for Steinway came to Walker recently to tour our facilities,” said Zasadny.
Before signing with Steinway, Premier Piano Service served as a full-service restoration, refinishing and piano sales business performing restorations on a variety of piano brands, but principally Steinways.
Zasadny says he has been renovating pianos from his farm shop near Walker for 14 years, having recently moved to their current facility, the former Walker Elementary School about six weeks ago.
Zasadny, a former chiropractor, says he began his journey as a repair technician while in Chicago attending Moody Bible Institute. “Later I served an apprenticeship under Virgil Smith (a nationally recognized piano technician). Piano work then paid my way through professional school.”
According to Zasadny, his company has earned a well-deserved reputation by providing very high-quality, renovated pianos. “We’ve worked with customers from larger metro areas like Washington, D.C., Madison, Minnesota … all over the country.”
Renovating Steinway grand pianos is such a specialized field, “there are only a handful of people in the country that can do it at this level,” he explained.
“We’re able to provide renovated Steinways at the right price point and execute the level of quality that exceeds expectations.”
According to Zasadny, other restoration companies were vetted, however, they are typically too small and can’t provide the level of quality and production Steinway requires.
“We’ll be able meet the three-year threshold of productivity in 18 months. We currently have around 20 pianos in process, and we’re able to maintain the quality and price point required for Steinway’s CPO program.”
Old piece of luggage
Zasadny says he employs 16 full- and part-time employees that specialize in various areas of restoration.
“I’m looking for employees who want to make this a career,” he said. “It’s highly focused, and we provide training,” he said.
Zasadny explained they are expanding and are seeking people with basic mechanical abilities and are teachable. “This is a very cool and unique opportunity for a career-minded person to work in this field.”
Renovating high-end Steinways takes specialized skills and commitment to be able to turn a well-loved, and in many cases, antique piano, into a like-new instrument.
“We’ve seen some come to us that look like an old piece of luggage. Some have been an absolute train wreck,” he laughed. “We’ll strip those down, make a new soundboard, a new set of keys and basically make a very close-to-new piano. We have total ownership over the restoration processes and quality control.”
Another aspect that sets Premier Piano apart is the size and quality of their facility.
“A lot of other restorers only do two aspects when renovating a piano usually subbing out the refinishing work. We do everything; bumper-to-bumper.”
He says they’ve streamlined processes over the years and have experimented with various restoration processes to be able to exceed customers’ demands.
Zasadny says it generally takes between four- and six-months depending on the amount of work needed to complete a renovated Steinway. By working as Steinway’s CPO rebuilder, he adds they now have access to Genuine Steinway parts.
“Before, we would make our own soundboards and other parts through reverse engineering. Now we’ll be able to renovate using 100 percent original Steinway parts.”
Zasadny explains their shop motto is “Bigger, Better, Faster.” He says they are constantly bettering processes through “examining and implementing efficiencies.”
Zasadny places much credit with the shop foreman, Dave Riggenbach, who has been with Premier Piano for 12 years.
“Dave does a fantastic job,” he said. “He understands the renovation processes and is an exceptional technician as well as a trained pianist from the University of Iowa.”
“I know the industry inside and out,” Riggenbach said. “I started by sanding parts, stringing, and the lacquering of cases. Our processes are very efficient.”
All of the piano rebuilds will be shipped to Walker from Steinway in New York and Riggenbach said being able to keep this type of business in the area is important.
“We’re thrilled to be a part of Steinway and to be able to keep our facility here in Walker … in Iowa,” he said.