The Avenue of Flags will be displayed at the Walker Public Cemetery and Sacred Heart Cemetery on Saturday, May 29; Sunday, May 30, and Monday, May 31. Memorial Day Services: Parade Formation at Legion Hall at 8 a.m.
According to Gayle Reierson, president, American Legion Auxiliary 376, “We will proceed to Sacred Heart Cemetery at 8:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Services at 8:45 a.m. Services at Walker Public Cemetery at approximately 9:30 a.m.” In case of rain Memorial Day Services will be held in the Walker Fire Station at 9 a.m. Services are sponsored by the American Legion Ray Post 376 and American Legion Auxiliary.