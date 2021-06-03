The GFWC R.A.R.E. Club met at the Walker City Hall on Tuesday, May 18 with five members present. The meeting was called to order at 1:30 p.m. by President Ann Zlabek. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. The minutes of the previous meeting and the treasurer’s report were read and approved.
The group discussed having a display this year at the Linn County Fair in Central City June 23-27. The display would depict the club’s 100-year anniversary of being in Walker. In addition, the display would also recognize the American Legion and Legion Auxiliary and the Walker Fire Department. Also discussed was the GFWC National Convention in Atlanta, Georgia August 27-30. Two members will be attending.
The May meeting’s program was “Freedom is Not Free.” The group discussed the importance for people to remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate price for the freedoms American’s have. The program included a short history of Memorial Day and how it came to be.
Three years after the Civil War, Decoration Day was established on May 30 for people to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. After World War 1 the day was expanded to include all who had died in American wars. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by congress and was designated to be observed the last Monday in May.
The meeting adjourned at 2:30 p.m. with the Club Collect.