Wayne Strabala
Wayne Strabala, 86, passed away in Gilbert, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2022. Wayne was born to Omer and Martha Strabala on his parents’ farm in Washington County March 16, 1935. Due to health and safety concerns, a small private family service was held in Gilbert, Ariz. Jan. 22, 2022. Based on future health and safety situations, a celebration of life for Wayne is being planned in Iowa for close friends and family sometime in late February-March.
While serving in the Navy during the end of the Korean Conflict, Wayne married Nancy Ellen Havel May 18, 1957, at St. Mary Church in Riverside. They had six children and eventually settled in rural Coggon, where he lived for 53 years. After Nancy passed away in 1994, Wayne married Connie Salas of Gilbert, Ariz, March 16, 1996, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairieburg. This union added another daughter and two grandchildren to the family. Together, Wayne had seven children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Wayne enjoyed spending summers with Connie at their Iowa farm and winters at their home in Gilbert, until settling fulltime in Gilbert in late 2020.
Wayne was an incredibly hard worker his entire life. He began his post-Navy employment at the Telephone Company as a lineman before spending the bulk of his 30+ year career as a test technician at Collins Radio (Rockwell International) in Cedar Rapids. Wayne also raised feeder pigs for many years on their small farm in the rural Coggon area while being an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairieburg for 53 years and St. Anne’s in Gilbert the past two years. Wayne loved a good game of cribbage or dominoes, word puzzles, reading his daily newspapers and any amount of driving around the country to see many local or national sites.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Connie Strabala of Gilbert, Ariz.; children, Christina (Alfred) Katool of Madison, MS, Robert (Donna) Strabala, Verona, Wisc, Richard (Monica) Strabala, San Mateo, Calif. Randall (Janae) Strabala, Cedar Falls, Russell (Joyce) Strabala, Mechanicsville, Rachelle Schoulte, Cedar Rapids and Raleigh (Jaimee) Strabala, Wiesbaden, Germany. Wayne is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and three brothers, Charles, Riverside, Thomas (Julia), Mesa, Ariz. and Michael (Connie), Cedar Rapids.
Wayne was preceeded in death by his wife Nancy Strabala, one grandson, Tyson Schoulte and brother, Lynne Strabala.
Wayne had an intense compassion and concern for people suffering food insecurity and loved supporting local food pantries. The family suggests giving to an area food pantry in lieu of flowers or gifts, in order to continue Wayne’s passion. A memorial has also been set up with donations to be shared at local church-based food pantries affiliated with his home areas and church congregations. Condolences and support may be shared with the family through any of Wayne’s individual family members or the Gilbert, AZ home address.